Android Headlines
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will slay its last monster next June
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down in 2023 according to CD PROJEKT RED. In a somber blog post this morning, the publisher and creator of The Witcher franchise has confirmed it will be closing down the game next Summer. Giving it a short nearly 2-year lifespan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, it was augmented reality-based mobile game that allowed players to slay monsters on their phones in the real world. Just as if they were actually a Witcher.
The Witcher 3 new-gen update 'fixes' infamous Yennefer bedroom joke
It’s an exciting time for gaming. With The Game Awards just days away, the speculation over what will be announced is well and truly underway. After yesterday’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date leak, it was confirmed that we’ll be getting a new gameplay trailer. This morning, word is that Horizon Forbidden West will be getting a DLC announcement.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
Sonic The Hedgehog's creator has been arrested yet again
Renowned video game industry titan and Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for the second time regarding allegations of insider trading before a new Final Fantasy game was announced to the public. Naka has been subject to a bizarre series of events that seem to have started with the...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Stunning open world prehistoric game looks like Ark and Far Cry Primal had a baby
Primitive is an upcoming open world survival game set in the Stone Age, pitting players against the unforgiving environment, giant predators and other humanoids in their journey across these primeval lands. Developer Games Box is using Unreal Engine 5 for its debut title and I'll be honest, Primitive is already...
Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo, Sony on the spot
TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo (7974.T) platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
