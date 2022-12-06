Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
iheart.com
Shania Twain Adds Omaha Stop To Queen Of Me Tour
(Omaha, NE) -- Shania Twain is adding another Nebraska stop to her upcoming Queen of Me Tour. She'll play at CHI Health Center in Omaha on November 23rd, 2023. That's in addition to her stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 19th, 2023. Tickets go on sale December 16th online at ticketmaster.com.
knopnews2.com
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress for District 177 has taken big strides after Dunham’s Sports announced its planning a soft opening on Fri. Dec. 8. The sporting goods store will be the first store to open in the former Platte River Mall building after REV Development of Lincoln took ownership of the property nearly 18 months ago. The 28-acre complex has since undergone a $75 million renovation that includes an outward strip mall and apartments.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Copal
From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
KETV.com
SCHEDULE: Several holiday classics airing on KETV in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — Start planning your watch parties: "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and "The Sound of Music" are among the holiday specials playing on KETV this season. Holiday programming will begin on Dec. 8 and run through Jan. 2. Below is a list of holiday specials on KETV.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
KETV.com
Henry Doorly Zoo staff member accidentally stung by freshwater stingray Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A Henry Doorly Zoo staff member was accidentally stung in the ankle by a freshwater stingray Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha zoo. The staff member was working in the Lied Jungle and was servicing the habitat, according to the zoo. The zoo said...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
Bud Crawford defending WBO welterweight title Saturday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Terence "Bud" Crawford is set to defend his WBO welterweight title in Omaha Saturday night. He's battling David Avanesyan at the CHI Health Center. Crawford is 38-0 with 29 knockouts, but this will be his first fight in more than a year. You can still get...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
iheart.com
Updated Omaha/CB Frozen Precip Track
The forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Omaha are trying to estimate the Thursday arrival of the precipitation into the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. They expect new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
KETV.com
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
KETV.com
Sarpy County unveils military tribute cruiser on Pearl Harbor anniversary
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County leaders honored military members as they look back on the more than 80 years since the Pearl Harbor attack. Roughly 2,400 service members died in the bombing, including 22 Nebraskans. A military tribute cruiser was unveiled today at the Omaha National Cemetery to...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
