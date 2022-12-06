Read full article on original website
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb
We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Black Panther 2 box office sales and end credits scene, explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has broken a November box office record after mere days. The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is estimated to have taken $180m (£152.5m) at the box office, including preview sales. These figures rank it as the biggest ever November release in the US, and...
ComicBook
Charlize Theron Reveals She Binge-Watched the Entire MCU Before Joining Doctor Strange 2
This year, Charlize Theron finally joined the superhero landscape, beginning with an appearance as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron made a splash in the film's post-credits scene, which seemed to hint at an ongoing story between her and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). While we currently don't know when Theron will next reprise her role, it sounds like the actress took a pretty detailed approach to joining the franchise. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron revealed that she actually sat down and watched all of the previous MCU movies, which gave her a significant appreciation for her role.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Avengers 6 could bring Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire together for the first time
To the delight of children and a not insignificant proportion of adults everywhere, Avengers 6 will star Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, according to a scoop from a prolific Marvel YouTuber. Here's a refresher for those in the audience who aren't au fait with the Marvel Cinematic Universe...
DC Studios is making a major change to Batman moving forward
Warner Bros and DC Studios will be making a major change to the way that Batman will be portrayed on the small and silver screen, and honestly, this might just be the ticket for the tumultuous time that the DCU has had. As well as the new name, the DCU...
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
How Stars Like Billie Eilish Cate Blanchett, Ayo Edebiri and Emma Stone are Making Red Carpet Fashion Sustainable
“It’s very difficult as a stylist to be entirely sustainable,” says London-based Karen Clarkson, whose clients include Lashana Lynch, Samantha Morton and Joey Richardson. “You can’t save the world by fashion styling. It’s about trying to incorporate little things we can be doing into our work.” The stylist and creative director recently dressed Richardson in a vintage Catherine Walker power-shoulder gown, rather than in a new piece of clothing, for the premiere of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Behind the scenes, Clarkson recycles, employs reusable garment bags, reuses foundation garments when possible and avoids disposable supplies like sticky lint rollers. Clarkson also pulls...
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
