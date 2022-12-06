Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.

2 DAYS AGO