Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies

Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb

We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film

Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Charlize Theron Reveals She Binge-Watched the Entire MCU Before Joining Doctor Strange 2

This year, Charlize Theron finally joined the superhero landscape, beginning with an appearance as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron made a splash in the film's post-credits scene, which seemed to hint at an ongoing story between her and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). While we currently don't know when Theron will next reprise her role, it sounds like the actress took a pretty detailed approach to joining the franchise. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron revealed that she actually sat down and watched all of the previous MCU movies, which gave her a significant appreciation for her role.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast

Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
How Stars Like Billie Eilish Cate Blanchett, Ayo Edebiri and Emma Stone are Making Red Carpet Fashion Sustainable

“It’s very difficult as a stylist to be entirely sustainable,” says London-based Karen Clarkson, whose clients include Lashana Lynch, Samantha Morton and Joey Richardson. “You can’t save the world by fashion styling. It’s about trying to incorporate little things we can be doing into our work.” The stylist and creative director recently dressed Richardson in a vintage Catherine Walker power-shoulder gown, rather than in a new piece of clothing, for the premiere of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Behind the scenes, Clarkson recycles, employs reusable garment bags, reuses foundation garments when possible and avoids disposable supplies like sticky lint rollers. Clarkson also pulls...
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
