NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Vin Baker, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez For BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series

For the fourth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up with BMO for the BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series. This season’s collection was created by former Bucks All-Star and current assistant coach Vin Baker, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Bucks center Brook Lopez and will be given away at three home games during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Photos of each hat are available for download here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Preview: Wizards battle Pacers in Indy Friday night

The Pacers (13-12) have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Despite being built around a young core, they've managed to win more than half of their games thus far. Similar to the Wizards (11-14), they currently find themselves on a bit of a slide. Both of these teams will be looking to get things back on track heading into the weekend when they clash tonight. Here's all the information you need.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Kia MVP Ladder: Giannis and Luka battle, Morant surges into Top 5

Fling one ladder to the floor only to rise a couple rungs toward the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. That’s the feat Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off in rebounding from what he called “the ladder incident” in the aftermath of a Nov. 18 loss at Philadelphia. Since that night at Wells Fargo Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has scored at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games in leading the team to a 6-2 record, as it prepped for Friday’s road clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Shorthanded Lakers Outmatched by Raptors

On the second night of a back-to-back and coming into the game without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers fell to the Raptors 126-113 on Wednesday night. The loss dropped them to 2-2 on their road trip and to 10-14 overall on the season. Toronto's size, length, and athleticism...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings

On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.

