4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Vin Baker, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez For BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series
For the fourth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up with BMO for the BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series. This season’s collection was created by former Bucks All-Star and current assistant coach Vin Baker, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Bucks center Brook Lopez and will be given away at three home games during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Photos of each hat are available for download here.
D'Angelo Russell's interesting comments after Wolves win
D'Lo helped the Wolves stave off the Pacers and then spoke about his role after the game.
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
That time Allen Iverson put on a show at a basketball tournament immediately after getting paroled - "The whole ghetto came out to watch"
Iverson was granted parole, so he immediately showed up at the Georgetown University basketball tournament, where he dominated all of his opponents and electrified the crowds with his performances
Minnesota Reportedly Makes New Decision On P.J. Fleck
Since joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2017, P.J. Fleck has been a revelation of a head coach, turning the football team into a force to be reckoned with. Now the school is hoping to keep him in Minneapolis into the end of the 2020s. According to Matt Fortune of...
NBA
Preview: Wizards battle Pacers in Indy Friday night
The Pacers (13-12) have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Despite being built around a young core, they've managed to win more than half of their games thus far. Similar to the Wizards (11-14), they currently find themselves on a bit of a slide. Both of these teams will be looking to get things back on track heading into the weekend when they clash tonight. Here's all the information you need.
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Wizards And Pacers Injury Reports
The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Giannis and Luka battle, Morant surges into Top 5
Fling one ladder to the floor only to rise a couple rungs toward the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. That’s the feat Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off in rebounding from what he called “the ladder incident” in the aftermath of a Nov. 18 loss at Philadelphia. Since that night at Wells Fargo Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has scored at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games in leading the team to a 6-2 record, as it prepped for Friday’s road clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Shorthanded Lakers Outmatched by Raptors
On the second night of a back-to-back and coming into the game without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers fell to the Raptors 126-113 on Wednesday night. The loss dropped them to 2-2 on their road trip and to 10-14 overall on the season. Toronto's size, length, and athleticism...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Yardbarker
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers drop tight game in Minnesota to close road trip
The Indiana Pacers long, grueling road trip is finally over. On Wednesday night, the team played the final game of their seven-game trek when they battled the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Early on, it looked like the Pacers were going to be crushed by fatigue. They trailed 12-3 early on and...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings
On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
Milwaukee Bucks Make 3 Roster Moves On Thursday
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to their G League affiliate (the Wisconsin Herd).
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
