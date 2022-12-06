The Pacers (13-12) have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Despite being built around a young core, they've managed to win more than half of their games thus far. Similar to the Wizards (11-14), they currently find themselves on a bit of a slide. Both of these teams will be looking to get things back on track heading into the weekend when they clash tonight. Here's all the information you need.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO