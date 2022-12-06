ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Apartment Therapy

Why I Traded My Traditional Christmas Tree for a Bright Pink, Plastic One

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Apartment Therapy

The One Holiday Staple I Never Have to Buy, Thanks to My “Buy Nothing” Facebook Group

When I first moved back to Boston, I came with what could fit in one big suitcase and a duffel bag. Though I’m not a collector of things — or at that point I wasn’t — I am by no means a minimalist, and I was looking for budget-friendly ways to fill in the gaps of the things I hadn’t brought with me. Enter: My local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

1-800-Flowers.com Has Announced Its 2023 Plant and Flower of the Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Forget about Color of the Year announcements — 1-800-Flowers.com is taking things a step further. This week, the plant delivery company announced its 2023 plant and flower of the year, which were selected “with an enthusiastic nod to unity, love, and new beginnings in the year ahead.”
Apartment Therapy

10 Gorgeous Gifts to Snag ASAP from Rifle Paper Co.’s Sitewide Sale

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Apartment Therapy

Create the Clutter-Free Pantry of Your Dreams with OXO’s Pop Container Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pantry clutter is frustratingly easy to succumb to — and it leads to a lot of unnecessary headaches. A less-than-organized pantry is the biggest culprit of “lost” ingredients, which then become redundant ingredients when you go to the store and think you’re buying a replacement (but are actually buying a duplicate). Clutter also likes to put a surprise pause on cooking by making you spend five minutes searching for that one crucial ingredient that you know is right around here somewhere … right?
Apartment Therapy

Made In Just Launched a Full Cast-Iron Cookware Set — Snag It Before It’s Gone

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Apartment Therapy

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over This Surprising (and Budget-Friendly!) IKEA RIBBA Frame DIY

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

