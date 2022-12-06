Read full article on original website
The 12 BIG Deals of Christmas
(Park Hills, MO) The 12 Deals of Christmas continue today at the Parkland's Big Deals online store. We hand out a new deal each weekday though December 20th. You'll find a different special 50% off gift certificate every week day with the 12 Deals of Christmas event. Today's special certificate is for Culver's Restaurant in Farmington. Visit the Parkland's Big Deals online store for these special deals under the 12 Days of Christmas heading and remember, today's Big Deal is for Culver's Restaurant in Farmington. Hurry! These deals won't last long. They make great stocking stuffers and it's something different every day of the 12 Deals of Christmas at the Parkland's BIG Deals Online store from KFMO and B104.
Viburnum Man Dies While Working Underground
(Bixby, MO) A worker with the Doe Run Company, Hagen Barton of Viburnum, is dead after he was discovered unresponsive along a haul road underground at the Casteel Mine near Bixby Tuesday, December 6th. A press release form Doe Run Company officials shows emergency rescue personnel were immediately notified and arrived on scene where Barton was pronounced dead. A moment of silence was held at the Viburnum and Salem basketball game this week in honor of Barton. The Mine Safety and Health Administration, and local authorities, are investigating the incident. The Doe Run Company's Vice President of the SEMO Mining and Milling Division, Brian Mangogna, says “Barton was a valued member of the Casteel Mine team, a resident of Viburnum, a father, family member, and friend to many in our community. He will be greatly missed.”
Kingston Powers Past St. Paul 77-49, Three Players Earn Double-Doubles
(Farmington, MO) Cody Yates and Corey Kemper contribute double-double performances to lead the Kingston Cougars to a 77-49 win over the St. Paul Giants. Cody Yates had 24 points and 10 rebounds. He was 11-of-16 from the field. Kemper added 17 points and 10 rebounds as well. Kingston Coach Paul Hamilton on the growth from his top scorers.
Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
Leadwood Woman Injured in Crash
(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
Businesses Asked to Work With Schools
(Desloge, MO) Business members of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce are being asked to work in tandem with the North County School District to provide students more work force related training after Tuesday's Desloge Chamber of Commerce monthly business luncheon. The featured speaker at the event was Dr. Ryan Long, of the North County Schools, who says they're creating an educational plan full of different opportunities.
Gibbs Becomes Farmington Superintendent
(Farmington, MO) Farmington School Board of Education officials are announcing Dr. Kyle Gibbs will become the 22nd Superintendent of the Farmington School District. Dr. Gibbs will officially begin his duties July 1, 2023, as he takes over for current Superintendent Matt Ruble. Ruble announced his retirement in August of this year. Since 2019, Dr. Gibbs has served as the Superintendent of the Crawford County R-1 School District. Most recently, he was selected as the 2022 Missouri Association of School Administrators Outstanding Emerging Superintendent for the South Central region. Dr. Gibb’s appointment follows a vetting process, including interviews and site visits by the Farmington R7 School Board in cooperation with the Missouri Association of Rural Education. Before serving as Superintendent at Crawford R-1, Dr. Gibbs served eight years as an assistant principal and then principal at the elementary and middle school levels. He served 12 years as a classroom teacher at the high school, middle school, and elementary levels holding various department and district wide leadership roles. The Farmington School District will host a “Meet and Greet” event on December 19th at Truman Auditorium from 4 to 6 pm for Dr. Gibbs and his family.
Fischbeck Stabbed to Death
(Farmington, MO) An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled after St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois Hills outside of Farmington Wednesday night. A press release from the Sheriff's Department indicates a call to check the well being of a resident came in at 7:41 PM. Arriving officers located the homeowner, 64 year old David L. Fischbeck, Sr., dead inside the home. Evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the death was a homicide. A 33 year old male, still present at the scene, was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Department Detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/9, at the St. Francois County Morgue. The 33 year old male remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Until then his name can't officially be released. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Lady Bulldogs Remain Undefeated After Tuesday's Road Win, Top Potosi 70-49
(Potosi, MO) The West County Lady Bulldogs are 5-0 to begin the season after a road victory in Potosi on Tuesday, 70-49. Gracie Wright paced the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points, while Bailey Skiles contributed 16 points from the bench. Alexis Hedgecorth earned Little Caesar's Pizza Player of the Game...
Filing for April Elections Underway
(Farmington, MO) The April municipal elections filing period for candidates is underway. So far in Park Hills the Mayor's position and four city council openings are on the ballot. In Bonne Terre the Mayor's position and two council positions are up for election. Desloge has the Mayor's seat and three aldermanic positions on the ballot. In Farmington all four Ward positions will be decided by voters and in Leadington the mayor seat and two wards are on the ballot. In Leadwood three aldermen and the mayor are up for reelection. There are also several positions on school boards and the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees as well as seats on the St. Francois County 911 and St. Francois Ambulance Board of Directors. Filing for the April 2023 Municipal elections ends December 27th. The last day to register to vote in the election is March 8th 2023.
New Police Chief in Leadwood
(Leadwood, MO) The town of Leadwood has a new police chief. Robert Sanzotera was sworn into the position this week. It's his third time working for the city. Leadwood has had six Police Chiefs in a little over two years. Sanzotera began his law enforcement career in Leadwood. His most recent job was as a deputy for Ste. Genevieve County. He's also worked with several Parkland Police departments and the Missouri Department of Corrections.
