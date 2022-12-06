(Farmington, MO) The April municipal elections filing period for candidates is underway. So far in Park Hills the Mayor's position and four city council openings are on the ballot. In Bonne Terre the Mayor's position and two council positions are up for election. Desloge has the Mayor's seat and three aldermanic positions on the ballot. In Farmington all four Ward positions will be decided by voters and in Leadington the mayor seat and two wards are on the ballot. In Leadwood three aldermen and the mayor are up for reelection. There are also several positions on school boards and the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees as well as seats on the St. Francois County 911 and St. Francois Ambulance Board of Directors. Filing for the April 2023 Municipal elections ends December 27th. The last day to register to vote in the election is March 8th 2023.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO