Menifee, CA

Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Menifee ‘Shop the Block’ event hosts family owned businesses

A variety of small businesses gathered at Central Park in Menifee, Nov.26. Many of the participating small businesses are family owned and operated. A booth that seemed to draw attention was Annie’s Freeze Dried Treats, owned by Annie Novasel and her husband Larry, alongside their daughter Charissa. “We offer...
MENIFEE, CA
Foothills Loop Allows Chance to See Local Wildlife

The foothills surrounding the Coachella Valley often look like barren wasteland – beautiful certainly, but hardly a place that could support life. Such is not the case. One easy to reach hiking trail where you can spot wildlife that lives close to valley homes and businesses is Palm Desert’s Gabby Hayes Trail.
PALM DESERT, CA
Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration

The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities. The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course. There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you The post Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
This $6.6 Million Home in Rancho Mirage, California has Everything to Enjoy The Desert Lifestyle to Its Fullest

12 Evening Star Drive Home in Rancho Mirage, California for Sale. 12 Evening Star Drive, Rancho Mirage, California is a tennis court estate property was created by a team of top design professionals and of the highest quality on 4 lots in the renowned Thunderbird Cove. This Home in Rancho Mirage offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12 Evening Star Drive, please contact Campbell Crane Team (Phone: 760-408-1876) at Equity Union & Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
High Desert mall to add jewelry store

The Mall at Victor Valley expects to welcome its seventh jewelry store this weekend, just In time for the Christmas shopping rush. Valliani Jewelers will operate a 2,500-square-foot store on the mall’s center court, said Terri Relf, senior marketing manager at the Victorville mall. An exact opening date hasn’t...
VICTORVILLE, CA
No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike

Riverside County is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week. This week, the county reported 4,437 new cases with more than 700 of those in thee Coachella Valley. The two weeks prior, the Coachella Valley was averaging a little more than 400 cases in a week, so this past week is nearly The post No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program

FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Temecula Wine Tasting Mount Palomar Winery

Founded in 1969, Mount Palomar is perched on a hilltop with a commanding view of the Temecula Valley. Mount Palomar Winery produces award-winning wines that are a favorite for locals and visitors alike. Mount Palomar Winery makes fine wines emphasizing Bordeaux-style blends and Italian varieties. Mount Palomar also produces Port...
TEMECULA, CA
Meet Piper: Kitten rescued from pipe in Riverside County

An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month. The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest. Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.

A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

