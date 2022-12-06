Read full article on original website
Trump’s Worst Day - Jan. 6 Committee, Trump Company Found Guilty, and Walker Loses in GA
Tuesday was one of the worst days in Donald Trump’s life. The former President and candidate for the presidency in 2024 received bad news all day and into the evening. The U.S. House of Representatives January 6 Committee announced Tuesday that it will issue criminal referrals. “Representative Bennie Thompson...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision
On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Musk reacts after Biden swaps Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner: 'Never leave a Marine behind'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk voiced his criticism over President Joe Biden's prisoner swap with Russia, which resulting in Russia releasing WNBA star Brittney Griner.
UPDATED: Democrats Lose a Senator, Sinema Quits Party
U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has announced she is leaving the Democratic Party. She will register as an independent. The move is a major blow to the Democrats, who will continue to control the United States Senate, but only because Vice President Kamala Harris will break tie votes. “I’ve registered...
VIDEO: Biden Announces Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that WNBA player Brittney Griner has been released from Russian prison. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. has freed convicted...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
Federal data shows that a spill dumping almost enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years
State Police Lt. Col. Philbin Was “Giglioed” Over Role in John Cicilline’s Case
GoLocalProv has learned that retired Rhode Island State Police Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin was issued a “Giglio” letter for his actions tied to the government’s case against John Cicilline and others in 2008. John Cicilline's brother was then-Mayor of Providence David Cicilline. It was a case that...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 9, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes The Man, Biden forgot something, Coffee Exchange redux, and LAX bound. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
