ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision

On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Democrats Lose a Senator, Sinema Quits Party

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has announced she is leaving the Democratic Party. She will register as an independent. The move is a major blow to the Democrats, who will continue to control the United States Senate, but only because Vice President Kamala Harris will break tie votes. “I’ve registered...
ARIZONA STATE
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: Biden Announces Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that WNBA player Brittney Griner has been released from Russian prison. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. has freed convicted...
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes The Man, Biden forgot something, Coffee Exchange redux, and LAX bound. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy