Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Top Speed
Here's What Really Makes The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Special
The S-Class has been synonymous with refinement over the years. Giving it the AMG treatment, then, is a recipe for a fantastic overall package. Indeed, the name is a bit of a mouthful, but the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is a great vehicle. Combining hybrid power with elegant lines and a state-of-the-art drivetrain allows luxury, comfort, and performance to live in perfect harmony with each other. In this article, we’ll explore how the S63 E manages to be not only a great daily driver but also a real weapon for the back roads.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Top Speed
Edo Competition Makes The Maserati MC20 Sportier And More Powerful
Maserati’s last supercar was the MC12, and if we can be frank, everything that followed it was boring. And yes, the GranTurismo is no exception. But, Maserati redeemed itself last year when it unveiled the MC20 - a sports car considered by many to be the spiritual successor of the MC12. Although that might not be necessarily true as the MC20 lacks that supercar feeling, it is still a big departure from the current Maserati lineup. Many found it close to perfection from the factory, with nothing left to upgrade, so it is no wonder why tuners have a very difficult time coming up with the right changes for it. But, German tuner Edo Competition found a few things to improve, and the result will be displayed at the 2022 Essen Motor Show.
Top Speed
The Nissan Z Has Something To Prove Against A Ford Mustang GT On A Drag Strip
The Nissan Z arrived for the 2022 model year and immediately, it was pitted against all of its competitors. This time, YouTube channel "Sam CarLegion" arranged for the neo-retro, Japanese coupe to go up against a 2022 Ford Mustang GT. Both cars are equipped with automatic transmissions – the Nissan has a nine-speed while the Mustang has a 10-speed unit – but that’s hardly the whole story. The two vehicles bring very different performance formulas to the table, but this battle might come down to which one has better tires.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Six-Speed Manual On The 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Big Deal
Let’s face it: three pedals have largely become a thing of the past. Over the last few decades, automobile manufacturers have moved away from manual transmissions due to the convenience, performance, and fuel economy that modern automatics offer with their eight or more speeds. It has gotten to the point that most younger drivers have never even experienced a “stick-shift” vehicle and owning one has become desirable for the sole reason that many car thieves may not know how to operate one!
Top Speed
This New Four-cylinder Chinese Sportbike Makes The Kawasaki Ninja 400 Look Boring
Kove Moto (formerly called Colove) is a Chinese motorcycle brand with sights on the European market. The company made an appearance at this year’s EICMA, and it fired warning shots at the market leaders with its on-display motorcycles. The protagonist was the Kove 400RR sportbike which, with its inline-four heart, is easily the most powerful 400cc motorcycle out there. Not to mention, it takes us back to the pre-emission norm days when small, race-derived four-cylinder motorcycles - like the 1989 Honda CBR250 RR - were all the riot.
Top Speed
This AMG GT2 Is The Mercedes' Most Potent Homologated Race Car Ever
For about as long as cars have been popular, so too has been the pursuit of ultimate speed. This is why even modern family sedans offer over 700 horsepower. However, to fully utilize this performance, drivers must get to a track. And for those who can afford it, vehicles designed specifically for track use unlock the pinnacle of performance. The latest such creation wears a Tri-Star, and it's the most potent, track-ready Mercedes-AMG to scream through the esses.
Top Speed
The Tipo Folgore Gen3 Formula E Car Marks Maserati’s Return To Racing After 66 Years Of Absence
Maserati was founded back in 1914, but its first race car - the Tipo 26 – wasn't unveiled until later in 1926. It was a storied car - it won the Targa Florio 1,500 cc class in 1926 and finished ninth overall, but it also took the life of its creator, Alfieri Maserati, after a crash in 1927. After that, Maserati built many other successful race cars that scored many victories, especially during the pre-war Grand Prix racing competitions. It all ended in 1957 when Maserati decided to put an end to its racing career after the Mille Miglia tragedy. After this decision, it supplied V-12 engines for several F1 competitions, but it never really returned to racing - at least not with single-seater racers. All of that is changing now, however, as Maserati announced it will enter Formula E with its new Tipo Folgore Gen3 electric racing car. This will make Maserati the first Italian automotive brand to enter Formula E.
Top Speed
McLaren Is Convinved EV Technology Is Not "Mature" Enough To Develop Electric Supercars
In the supercar landscape, it isn’t difficult for individuals to jump brand to brand, and with that taking understanding from previous positions with them as they advance. This is a necessary evil when trying to improve the quality of products - learning from one brand and using the knowledge with another. The new CEO of McLaren, ex-Ferrari head Michael Leiters, is doing exactly that to preserve McLaren's reputation and advance the automaker into the future. With experience working with Porsche as well, Leiters’ vast knowledge makes his plans and statements about the brand more motivated than before to deliver on their high-quality namesake. And that's why he feels EV technology has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to delivering supercars.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
Top Speed
The Mustang SVT Cobra R Epitomized New Millennium Muscle
There were many great versions of the Ford Mustang over its 60-year history, but it really became a proper high-performance model with the SN95 generation. While considered one of the worst generations, the SN95 Mustang saw a variety of iterations courtesy of Ford’s Special Vehicles Team (SVT). The pinnacle of their effort came in 2000, in the form of the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. Only 300 examples of the high-performance 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R were ever made, and now one of them is up for grabs at carsandbids.com for a reasonable price.
Top Speed
A Lexus LFA Descendant Will Reportedly Be An EV Sports Car With A Manual Transmission
The Lexus LFA was proof the brand known for making smooth and comfortable commuter vehicles could also produce a mind-melting supercar. The original LFA was stuff of legends. Its V-10 engine was a symphony of sounds that would make the hairs stand on the back of anyone's neck. The LFA was so over-engineered that Toyota actually lost money in every singe one sold. If that's not dedication to the spirit of making an unbelievable sports car, then what is? Reportedly, Lexus is now developing a successor to its supercar, and one that will be powered by an electric drivetrain with the intention of giving its ICE characteristics.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Top Speed
Why the Honda S2000 Was In A Class Of Its Own
In the automotive world, many cars are good; however, few are exceptional and tug the heartstrings like no other. Few are the ones that seem to get everything right, the ones that just stand out and make us question how much time and effort has gone into engineering and development. The Honda S2000 is one of those outlaws. When sitting at 8,700 RPM a few seconds before grabbing the leaver to engage the next gear you get the sense that those who made it knew what they were doing. To pay tribute to this legendary machine, here's why the S2000 became a class of its own.
Top Speed
Is This What The New Integra Type S Will Look Like?
The Integra name was brought back to life after an absence of more than 15 years. The problem is that the fifth generation failed to rise to the stature of the name, and a lot of people don’t seem happy with what the Integra has to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, Acura announced just a few days ago that a high-performance Type S version should be unveiled sometime next summer. The announcement came with a set of spy shots that help us make a pretty good idea on how the next Integra Type S will look like. But the guys over AutoYa were able to strip those spy shots and are offering us an even better look at the next Type S.
Top Speed
2022 BMW M4 Coupe: Performance, Price, And Photos
The BMW 4 Series and M4 were redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year. Now in its second generation, the M4 model-line up has evolved a lot to include a wide array of options with something for everyone. For that thoroughbred analog driving experience, BMW still has a six-speed manual option.
Top Speed
A Different Pony: Camaro SUV, Camaro 2+2 Model Reportedly Coming Down GM's Pipeline
If you've been following the recent model history of the Chevrolet Camaro, you'd almost think General Motors had somehow forgotten about its only muscle car in the portfolio. While the company is pushing ahead with electrification and plans to bring 30 new all-electric models to market by 2025, the Camaro has been in the model lineup in only slightly revised form for 14 years. Rumor has it that GM is already considering discontinuing the model without replacement. Now, however, there is new information on the Camaro, which not only envisages a new model generation, but also an expansion of the portfolio into a sub-brand with another sports car and an SUV wearing the Camaro moniker.
Top Speed
10 Most Practical High-Performance Sports Cars
Practicality is often an afterthought when it comes to high-performance sports cars. If you are in the market for one, there’s a good chance that practicality is not among your top priorities, or that you have another, more practical vehicle. With that said, not all sports cars are made equal, and some of them are surprisingly practical. Here are 10 sports cars that are more usable than you might think.
Comments / 0