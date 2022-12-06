Maserati’s last supercar was the MC12, and if we can be frank, everything that followed it was boring. And yes, the GranTurismo is no exception. But, Maserati redeemed itself last year when it unveiled the MC20 - a sports car considered by many to be the spiritual successor of the MC12. Although that might not be necessarily true as the MC20 lacks that supercar feeling, it is still a big departure from the current Maserati lineup. Many found it close to perfection from the factory, with nothing left to upgrade, so it is no wonder why tuners have a very difficult time coming up with the right changes for it. But, German tuner Edo Competition found a few things to improve, and the result will be displayed at the 2022 Essen Motor Show.

