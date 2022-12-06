Read full article on original website
The Impact of Pandemic Learning Loss and How to Help Your Student
As data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — also known as the nation’s report card — begins to roll out, parents and educators are getting a look at numbers that largely confirm what they already suspected. Pandemic learning loss is significant. Broadly, pandemic disruption caused...
7 Ways to Raise a Spiritual Child
Why do kids need spirituality? According to psychologist and New York Times-bestselling author Lisa Miller, Ph.D, spirituality plays a significant role in a child’s social, emotional and cognitive development. In fact, research shows that children who have positive, active relationships to spirituality are happier, more optimistic, and are better equipped to deal with day-to-day problems.
