While Airbus appears determined not to take its eye off the long-term prize of bringing a hydrogen-powered airliner to market by 2035, the European airframer hasn’t lost sight of the reality that airlines’ use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will serve as a key pathway to reducing air transport’s contribution to climate change over the next decade. In fact, a recent agreement the company entered with Finnish oil refining group Neste to collaborate on accelerating the aviation sector’s transition to SAF represents just one component of what Airbus promotes as an immediate need to decarbonize.

2 DAYS AGO