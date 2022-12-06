Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Ecommpay Brings Payment Management Platform to Middle East
Ecommpay (Stand 376) is expanding its reach into the Middle East market with its all-in-one payment offering for business aviation. Providing an overview of the management platform at its MEBAA 2022 exhibit, Ecommpay has developed a service for business aviation, medical aviation, and helicopter transport that combines, card, bank, and crypto payments, the company said, explaining its goal has been to provide an alternate payment capability that isn’t reliant on bank hours or the pace of wire transfer.
Aviation International News
Azzera To Launch Sustainability Solutions Platform in 2023
Since the company's introduction at this year’s EBACE, carbon offsetting and compliance solutions provider Azzera is building the second phase of its business plan, a scaleable, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that will give business aviation customers a fully-integrated path to sustainability. Azzera—which offers management services for compliance with the EU and UK emissions trading systems as well as providing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificate purchasing and tracing—has teamed with Montreal-based Innovobot to develop the platform which is expected to debut in Q2 2023.
Aviation International News
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
Aviation International News
Partnership Offers By-the-seat New York to Miami Flights
Imperium Jets—a technology platform enabling private jet operators to fill empty seats and boost revenue through distribution partner networks—is collaborating with charter provider Flying Zebra to offer by-the-seat options on its Pilatus PC-12 turboprop singles for flights between Miami and New York. The private flight seat options don’t require a membership or come with any hidden fees.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
9to5Mac
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet scores high for customer sat (and no one loves their legacy ISP)
T-Mobile is out with a report today on “The State of Fixed Wireless Access.” Using its own data and research from a number of independent third parties, the Uncarrier says it’s leading the rollout of 5G Home Internet by a wide margin over Verizon, offers one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings across all broadband providers, shares why customers are switching, and more.
Consumer Price Index: Has Inflation Made It Cheaper to Dine Out Than Buy Groceries?
Normally, it's cheaper to make your meals at home than to dine out. But with inflation running at its highest rate in more than 40 years - and food prices particularly susceptible to price spikes --...
Aviation International News
Neste, Airbus, and Air France Signal Need to ‘Decarbonize Now’
While Airbus appears determined not to take its eye off the long-term prize of bringing a hydrogen-powered airliner to market by 2035, the European airframer hasn’t lost sight of the reality that airlines’ use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will serve as a key pathway to reducing air transport’s contribution to climate change over the next decade. In fact, a recent agreement the company entered with Finnish oil refining group Neste to collaborate on accelerating the aviation sector’s transition to SAF represents just one component of what Airbus promotes as an immediate need to decarbonize.
Aviation International News
Industry Orgs Query IRS Over SAF Production Incentives
NBAA has joined with a group of industry stakeholders in a letter seeking clarification from the IRS about the implementation of upcoming incentivization programs aimed at increasing the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the SAF Blenders Tax Credit (SAF BTS) will give SAF producers...
Toyota Prius Can Lease for Less If You Opt-In to OTA Updates
Toyota.Like their toilets, public transportation, general public etiquette, and food, car buying really is better in Japan.
Aviation International News
Airbus Probes Superconductivity As Path to Lower Emissions
Airbus’s multi-path approach to decarbonization took a new direction last week as the company highlighted recent work on superconductivity technology. During its two-day Sustainability Summit held in Toulouse and Munich, the airframer said it has joined with the European Laboratory for Particle Physics in a demonstrator program aimed at promoting the adoption of superconductivity and cryogenics in airborne electrical distribution systems.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar car for city mobility priced at $6,250
A new, small vehicle equipped with a solar roof will be on display next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Squad Mobility’s new car, the Squad solar electric vehicle, is a golf-cart-like battery-powered vehicle that can charge itself with sunlight. Squad Mobility said the car...
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Amalgam Rx to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005487/en/ Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Etihad to Reactivate Airbus A380s Next Year
Etihad Airways plans to reintroduce four Airbus A380 aircraft on its Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow route starting in summer 2023, freeing capacity for increased frequencies on existing routes and the launch of additional destinations. “The move follows a surge in demand for air travel across the airline’s network and customer feedback...
Aviation International News
ACJ Adds Citadel as Second U.S. Service Center
Citadel Completions was appointed as an Airbus Corporate Jets service center which will allow it to provide ACJ customers with maintenance, engineering, and modification services. Based at Chennault International Airport (KCWF) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Citadel joins Comlux Completion in Indianapolis as Airbus Corporate Jets’s second service center in the U.S.
Aviation International News
Airbus Aims to Sell 15 ACJs in the Middle East in the Next Five Years
Airbus Corporate Jets racked up six orders and five deliveries worldwide this year, and expects to deliver its first ACJ TwoTwenty to a Dubai-based customer in the upcoming first quarter, company commercial v-p Chadi Saade said Tuesday at MEBAA 2022. It expects to sell 15 ACJs in the next five...
Aviation International News
Avionics Sales Notch Q3 Record
Sales of avionics installed in newly manufactured aircraft topped more than $407 million in the third quarter, a record, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association’s Avionics Market Report for the third quarter of 2022. Combined with retrofit avionic installation sales of $333.3 million—flat from the third quarter of 2021—total...
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public
VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear. The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered...
