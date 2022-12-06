ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥Biden releases nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,”...
