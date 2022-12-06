Read full article on original website
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before...
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Check theft through the mail is rising across America. Here's how you can reduce your risk
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with David Maimon about checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service boxes. Checks are going missing from the mail in Georgia. The Dunwoody Police Department reports that checks totaling about half a million dollars have disappeared from the post office since last summer. Experts say those checks have found their way onto underground markets.
Atlanta's Star Community Bar avoids demolition; makes future plans
LISTEN: Following months of community meetings and organizing, Star Community Bar is safe from demolition for at least another year. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains. —— After months of community organizing and outcry, Star Community bar is safe from demolition through next year. Atlanta developers Third & Urban terminated...
Janisse Ray delivers gripping debut novel
Nature writer Janisse Ray is known for taking readers inside the human stories that emerge from the woods and rivers that surround her in South Georgia. The Appling County native first launched into the nation’s literary consciousness with her award-winning 1999 book “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood.”. Now,...
