Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for University of Virginia football players whose college eligibility expired this past season. The decision follows the November shooting that claimed the lives of players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Do you have...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

UVA shooting suspect appears in court as students try to move forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three University of Virginia football players last month, appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing. Albemarle County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the courthouse as Jones was ushered into the building out of view from news cameras.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning. Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35...
LYNCHBURG, VA

