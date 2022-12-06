Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for University of Virginia football players whose college eligibility expired this past season. The decision follows the November shooting that claimed the lives of players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Do you have...
WDBJ7.com
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation. The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer...
WDBJ7.com
NCAA grants extra year to Virginia football players with expiring eligibility
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the Virginia football season ended abruptly following the shooting deaths of three players, the NCAA has granted some Cavaliers an extra season of eligibility. The decision only impacts players who were in their final year of eligibility this past season and grants them one more,...
WDBJ7.com
UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
WDBJ7.com
UVA shooting suspect appears in court as students try to move forward
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three University of Virginia football players last month, appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing. Albemarle County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the courthouse as Jones was ushered into the building out of view from news cameras.
WDBJ7.com
MetalFab to bring 130 jobs once vacant Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Appomattox Friday to announce that a new company is investing $9 million to bring life back to the empty Thomasville Furniture Industries building. Virginia MetalFab will bring 130 new jobs to the area and fill 250,000 square feet of the 800,000...
WDBJ7.com
UVA shooting suspect appears in court for status hearing in Albermarle Co. court
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The former University of Virginia football player accused of killing three-student athletes and injuring two others is scheduled to appear in court. In court Thursday morning, the UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr appeared in court. A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for March...
WDBJ7.com
Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning. Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35...
Comments / 0