ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

AHA News: Keeping High Blood Pressure at Bay for the Holidays

By American Heart Association News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umurr_0jZIddeD00

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- No matter what winter holiday traditions you celebrate, you probably won't find "think about blood pressure" on your to-do list, even after checking it twice.

But that would be a nice idea for your heart's sake, experts say.

High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart attack and stroke, said Dr. Angela L. Brown, director of the hypertension clinic at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Studies have shown that cardiovascular problems rise after Thanksgiving and peak in the new year.

People often put their health on the back burner this time of year, Brown said. But they shouldn't. "The holiday season is a time for enjoyment," she said. "You want to enter the holidays healthy, and you want to leave the holiday season healthy."

With that goal in mind, here's advice on keeping your blood pressure under control during the holidays.

Think before you feast

"All of us enjoy a good party," Brown said. "But if you have high blood pressure in particular, you have to be conscious about what you're eating."

So if you're stepping out, consider having a healthy meal at home first, she said, so you're less likely to overdo it.

Similarly, Dr. Karen Griffin, a nephrologist at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, Illinois, suggested scouting before snacking at a family gathering.

"Do a little bit of groundwork, and look around the room and see what's on that buffet Aunt Sally prepared," said Griffin, who also works at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois.

A vegetable tray, she said, can be a good place to fill up on something healthy. But watch the dip and use just a bit. "A lot of people think, 'Well, if I'm eating vegetables, I'm in the clear.' But they load it up so there's more dip than vegetables."

When you sit down for the big meal, go ahead and eat your fill, Griffin said. You don't want to walk away hungry, then overdo it on the desserts that are overabundant this time of year.

The sodium outside is frightful

Limiting sodium is challenging this time of year, Griffin said, and always important.

Excess sodium in your bloodstream pulls water inside your blood vessels, increasing blood pressure. Table salt is one source, but most sodium in the typical American diet comes from processed foods.

That means watching out for anything that's been canned, preserved or packaged, Griffin said. "A lot of the hams that will be circulating are probably pretty high in sodium as well."

Federal dietary guidelines recommend that adults consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day. The American Heart Association suggests an ideal limit of 1,500 milligrams a day for most adults.

"If you're cooking, one thing that you can do is just leave the majority of the salts to be added at the table," Griffin said, so guests who monitor their sodium can enjoy the meal with other people but add salt at their discretion.

And here's good news for people trying to adapt to a lower-sodium diet. The less salt you use, the better your body becomes at tasting it, she said. After a few weeks, you won't need as much to get the same flavor.

Watch that cup of cheer

Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure. While federal dietary guidelines allow for moderate drinking (two drinks or less in a day for men, and one or less for women), Griffin suggests paying attention to what's in your holiday cocktail as well.

For example, margaritas are served in salt-rimmed glasses. "Stay away from those," Griffin said.

Be careful taking these medications ...

During cold season, people reach for over-the-counter medicines. But decongestants can raise blood pressure. Check the packaging for warnings, Griffin said, or ask your doctor.

… but stay on these

The holidays can disrupt routines. If you take medicine to control high blood pressure, you might need extra reminders.

Tracking apps can help, Brown said. But Griffin said it can be as simple as carrying a pill organizer and setting an alarm.

Have funukah

"As much fun as the holidays bring, they also bring stress for people," Brown said. Stress-related hormones have been linked to increased risk for high blood pressure. Stress also can contribute to depression, Brown said, which also has been associated with high blood pressure.

"I think it's important to set limits and to remember to take time for yourself," Brown said. But, she warned, don't respond by overeating or overindulging in alcohol, "because that really just compounds the problem."

Exercise can help with stress, Brown said, so try finding time to take walks, do yoga – or to just sit and relax.

Griffin said that to cope with stress, "I just take one day at a time, and sometimes one hour at a time. And just live in the present."

After all, she said, the holidays are supposed to be fun. "Remember how it was when you were a kid? That's how it should be."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org .

By Michael Merschel, American Heart Association News

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Battling High Blood Pressure? Adding Yoga to Your Workout Might Help

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding a little yoga to an exercise routine can be the fix someone needs to drop high blood pressure, a small study suggests. “As observed in several studies, we recommend that patients try to find exercise and stress relief for the management of hypertension [high blood pressure] and cardiovascular disease in whatever form they find most appealing,” said Dr. Paul Poirier, of the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute — Laval University in Quebec, Canada. ...
The Herald News

AHA News: You're Not a Polar Bear: The Plunge Into Cold Water Comes With Risks

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Jumping into icy cold water in the dead of winter might seem like a crazy idea, but the so-called polar bear plunge has become a popular activity, often paired with raising money for charity. Boosting its allure is another anything-but-hot trend, the practice of cold therapy, based on the belief that exposing the body to cold water and air may strengthen the immune system and improve cardiovascular health. Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame helped promote...
The Herald News

Holiday Kitchen Accident? Here's How to Treat Minor Cuts, Burns

SATURDAY, Dec. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From burns to cuts, kitchen accidents happen, and they may be more likely as you cook for holiday gatherings. Treating those injuries quickly and effectively can help begin the healing process and may reduce scarring, according to a skin expert at the American Academy of Dermatology. "Whenever your skin is injured -- whether by accident or from surgery -- your body works to...
The Herald News

Just Being Healthy Might Prevent Many Cases of Crohn's, Colitis

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who follow a handful of healthy habits can dramatically reduce their risk of developing an inflammatory bowel disease, a new study reports. Adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can prevent up to 60% of cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to research published Dec. 6 in the journal Gut. "To our surprise, we found that a substantial proportion of cases...
The Herald News

Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mastectomy has long been the standard of care for certain breast cancer patients, but it still may be more extensive than many women need, a new study suggests. Researchers found that many women who have two or even three breast tumors may be able to have breast-conserving lumpectomies instead of having the entire breast removed. That's because newer, more sensitive imaging techniques have...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

Workplace Fumes, Dust Could Raise Odds for Rheumatoid Arthritis

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests. Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported Dec. 6 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Exposure to any of...
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Dec. 8, 2022​

Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds. Read more Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted. Read more Lasik procedures should come with warning. Double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain can all accompany the procedure, according to a newly proposed FDA guidance. Read more
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy