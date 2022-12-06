ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Eating Lots of 'Ultra-Processed' Foods Could Harm Your Brain

By Steven Reinberg
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DpnU_0jZIdQ7e00

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Chips, pizza, cookies: Delicious, but a diet full of ultra-processed foods like these may contribute to brain deterioration, researchers report.

Ultra-processed foods have lots of added and unhealthy ingredients, such as sugar, salt, fat, artificial colors and preservatives. Examples include frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes and salty snacks.

These foods have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome and obesity.

Now, scientists in Brazil have tied them to a greater risk of declining brainpower.

The study couldn't prove cause-and-effect. However, "the cognitive decline could be the result of microvascular lesions in the brain, reduced brain volume or even systemic inflammation caused by the consumption of ultra-processed foods," theorized study lead researcher Natalia Gomes Goncalves . She's in the Department of Pathology in the School of Medicine at the University of Sao Paulo.

"Dietary choices are a powerful way in helping maintain a healthy brain function," Goncalves said, and it's never too late to make healthy changes.

"Middle age is an important period of life to adopt preventive measures through lifestyle changes, since the choices we make at this age will influence our older years," she said.

"This does not mean that [even] older adults will not see results if they adopt a healthier lifestyle," Goncalves added, because "research has shown over and over again that we benefit from healthier choices at any age."

For the study, the researchers collected data on nearly 11,000 men and women, with a mean age of 52, who took part in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health.

During a median follow-up of eight years, participants who ate more than 20% of daily calories from ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster decline in global cognition and a 25% faster decline in executive function, Goncalves said. This association was stronger for adults aged 35 to 59, compared with adults older than 59, she said.

"Executive function is related to our ability to plan and execute goals, and global cognition is the combination of all cognitive domains we tested, including the executive function, verbal fluency and memory. Therefore, the decline we found in cognitive function is something that could interfere with our daily tasks," Goncalves said.

Eating lots of ultra-processed foods can lead to obesity, she said. But even after taking obesity into account, it was the foods, not the weight gain, that was linked to the decline.

Based on these findings, doctors might counsel patients to cook at home using fresh ingredients, instead of buying ready-made meals and snacks, Goncalves said.

More study is needed to confirm whether a high intake of ultra-processed foods really directly harms the brain.

"At this time we do not have neuroimaging to confirm these hypotheses," Goncalves said, but "we do plan future studies to understand the mechanisms by which ultra-processed foods are associated with cognitive [thinking] decline."

The findings were published online Dec. 5 in the journal JAMA Neurology .

One expert not involved with the study pointed out that it's what you don't eat that might affect your thinking.

"How, one might ask, would eating a cheeseburger and french fries with a soda, munching on fried pork rinds, sharing a bucket of fried chicken, or chowing down a sleeve of commercially made cookies, affect my brain?" said Dr. Samantha Heller , a senior clinical nutritionist at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

When people eat ultra-processed foods on a regular basis, they are unlikely to get the fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that their bodies need to be healthy, fight disease and reduce inflammation, she said.

"Ultimately, this can affect how well our brains work because they need a steady supply of these macro- and micronutrients to function properly. We can't mentally muscle our way through poor nutrition," Heller explained.

The effects of eating ultra-processed foods, such as an increased risk for high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity, can all affect the brain health as well, she said.

"Ultra-processed foods are designed to fire up cravings and desire for these foods, and advertising -- which is everywhere -- reinforces those urges," Heller said. "It is not the fault of the consumer that they long for ultra-processed foods. But it is up to us to recognize the manipulation by food companies and to take control of what we choose to eat."

More information

For more on diet and cognitive decline, see the Alzheimer's Association .

SOURCES: Natalia Gomes Goncalves, PhD, department of pathology, School of Medicine, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Samantha Heller, MS, RD, CDN, senior clinical nutritionist, NYU Langone Health, New York City; JAMA Neurology, Dec. 5, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Battling High Blood Pressure? Adding Yoga to Your Workout Might Help

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding a little yoga to an exercise routine can be the fix someone needs to drop high blood pressure, a small study suggests. “As observed in several studies, we recommend that patients try to find exercise and stress relief for the management of hypertension [high blood pressure] and cardiovascular disease in whatever form they find most appealing,” said Dr. Paul Poirier, of the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute — Laval University in Quebec, Canada. ...
The Herald News

Just Being Healthy Might Prevent Many Cases of Crohn's, Colitis

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who follow a handful of healthy habits can dramatically reduce their risk of developing an inflammatory bowel disease, a new study reports. Adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can prevent up to 60% of cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according to research published Dec. 6 in the journal Gut. "To our surprise, we found that a substantial proportion of cases...
The Herald News

Type 1 Diabetes Doesn't Have to Hold Kids Back in School

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with type 1 diabetes miss more school than their peers without this condition, but the good news is these absences don’t have to affect their grades or chances of going on to college, new research shows. Kids who had the tightest control of their diabetes missed seven sessions a year, while those who had challenges managing their blood sugar levels were absent for 15 sessions a year, U.K. researchers found. (Sessions are defined as a half day...
The Herald News

Black Patients With Brain Tumors Less Likely to Get Surgery Than Whites

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than white patients are, according to a large U.S. study. The research, which looked at two national databases, found that on average, Black patients were less likely to have surgery recommended for any of four types of brain tumor. That included three considered benign (non-cancerous) and one that is a deadly type of brain cancer. ...
The Herald News

Workplace Fumes, Dust Could Raise Odds for Rheumatoid Arthritis

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests. Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported Dec. 6 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Exposure to any of...
The Herald News

Lasik Surgery Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Lasik eye surgery is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended new guidance says complications can include dry eyes, double vision, difficulty with night driving and, in rare cases, chronic eye pain. Even after surgery, some patients will still need eyeglasses. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

AHA News: You're Not a Polar Bear: The Plunge Into Cold Water Comes With Risks

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Jumping into icy cold water in the dead of winter might seem like a crazy idea, but the so-called polar bear plunge has become a popular activity, often paired with raising money for charity. Boosting its allure is another anything-but-hot trend, the practice of cold therapy, based on the belief that exposing the body to cold water and air may strengthen the immune system and improve cardiovascular health. Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame helped promote...
The Herald News

FDA OKs Bivalent COVID Boosters for Kids 6 Months and Older

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now approved for use in children as young as 6 months of age, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today. Children can receive either a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shot, although the rules differ depending on their age and what type of vaccine they got as their primary series, the FDA said. Kids 6 months...
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Dec. 8, 2022​

Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds. Read more Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted. Read more Lasik procedures should come with warning. Double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain can all accompany the procedure, according to a newly proposed FDA guidance. Read more
The Herald News

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, the Illness Afflicting Celine Dion?

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stiff-person syndrome: Superstar singer Celine Dion announced Thursday that she is living with this rare neurological condition and has canceled and postponed tour dates to deal with her health issues. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," Dion, 54, said on Instagram. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms...
The Herald News

Melanoma Patients Who Fail Standard Meds May Have Another Option

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds. Researchers found that the therapy doubled the amount of time melanoma patients lived without their skin cancer progressing, versus a long-used drug called ipilimumab (Yervoy). The approach, called tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, harnesses the natural tumor-fighting ability...
The Herald News

Special Human-Cat Bond May Have Started 10,000 Years Ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows. The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say. As farming became a way of life, cats served as ancient pest control, killing rodents and making a bond with people that continues to this day. ...
The Herald News

Is a Ban on Menthols Enough to Thwart Big Tobacco?

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed U.S. federal ban on menthol cigarettes doesn't go far enough and needs to include other menthol products, from pipe tobacco to cigarette tubes, researchers say. New evidence shows both the appeal and the addiction potential of these substitutes in adults who smoke menthol cigarettes, said scientists from Rutgers University Center for Tobacco Studies in New Brunswick, N.J., and Ohio State University. ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy