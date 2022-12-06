Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Black Patients More Likely to Be Advised Against Brain Tumor Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients are significantly more likely to receive a recommendation against surgical resection of glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and vestibular schwannoma than White patients, according to a study published in the Dec. 10 issue of The Lancet. John T. Butterfield, from the University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fewer Buprenorphine Initiation Episodes Seen During Pandemic
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The number of active prescriptions for buprenorphine remained stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fewer new treatment episodes and fewer episodes ending, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Bradley D. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., from...
