ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Dorothy Butler Barkwill, 89

Dorothy Butler Barkwill, 89, of Woodstock, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 7, 2022. Born on May 11, 1933, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Simpson) Butler. Dorothy graduated from Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa., and Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky. Following...
WOODSTOCK, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Roy Passfield Jr., 91

Roy Passfield Jr., 91, of Woodstock passed away Dec. 5, 2022, at his home of some 62 years in Woodstock. He was born on July 13, 1931, in Wauconda, Ill., the son of Roy Sr. and Sarah (Dowell) Passfield. He married the late Marjorie (Weidner) Passfield on Sept. 29, 1956.
WOODSTOCK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy