Dorothy Butler Barkwill, 89, of Woodstock, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 7, 2022. Born on May 11, 1933, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Simpson) Butler. Dorothy graduated from Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa., and Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky. Following...

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO