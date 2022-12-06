Read full article on original website
MVHS makes music with quality students
MOUNTAIN VIEW — A lot is happening in the MVHS music department, according to Kayleigh Bluemel, choir director. The MVHS choir and band had their first concert of the year on Nov. 17. It was a successful concert in which the students had fun showing off what they'd learned, Bluemel said. In addition to the concert, the following students participated in honor band/choir in Cokeville on Nov. 21-22: Sarah Cottam, Emily Mills, Kate Walker, Grace Whiting, Kenadee Hadley, Jaxson Hadley, Gaven Noris, and Cooper Redden.
It was a record setting ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive
December 7, 2022 — It was a record-setting day Tuesday for this year’s Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) Cans for Cans food drive. This year the annual event collected over 13,500 food items that will be donated to area food banks. The total included collections from Smith’s Food and Drug drop-off locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
Summit County Council to discuss 300 percent tax increase
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting including the public hearing on the 300 percent tax increase for North Summit Fire District which translates into a $140 increase for every $100,000 of a property’s taxable value. Tough but fair, Leslie is the...
Winter high school sports seasons kick off
BRIDGER VALLEY — As the leaves fall and the snows start to come signaling a change in the seasons, it also means there is a change in the high school sports seasons. Now the action will all be indoors instead of some outside and some inside. Both coaches and athletes are looking at the next round of high school sports, the winter season. It brings on the competition in basketball, wrestling, boys swimming, indoor track and more. But, these are the sports in which Valley high school sports teams compete.
Man runs out of gas in stolen vehicle, gives police false name of suspect with warrant out for his arrest
A man was arrested after giving police a false identity belonging to a man with a warrant out for his arrest on Saturday.
