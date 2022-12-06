Read full article on original website
Related
bridgervalleypioneer.com
MVHS makes music with quality students
MOUNTAIN VIEW — A lot is happening in the MVHS music department, according to Kayleigh Bluemel, choir director. The MVHS choir and band had their first concert of the year on Nov. 17. It was a successful concert in which the students had fun showing off what they'd learned, Bluemel said. In addition to the concert, the following students participated in honor band/choir in Cokeville on Nov. 21-22: Sarah Cottam, Emily Mills, Kate Walker, Grace Whiting, Kenadee Hadley, Jaxson Hadley, Gaven Noris, and Cooper Redden.
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Bridger Valley 2022 Christmas Craft Festival
LYMAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the 2022 Bridger Valley Festival kicked off the season last week on Friday and Saturday in Lyman. Christmas lights have been springing up across the Valley since Thanksgiving with the tree on the big hill south of Mountain View and the Town Park, lights at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Fort Bridger, lights along the Main Street in Lyman and the trees in front of Bridger Valley Electric at Urie. As the days spin by, more lights and decorations continue to pop-up across the Valley, making people aware Christmas is on the doorstep and will soon be here.
bridgervalleypioneer.com
LHS audition choir sing at Grizzlies game in SLC
Pictured is the Lyman High School audition choir, which was invited to go and sing the National Anthem at the Utah Grizzlies hockey game recently. Sponsors said, “They did amazing!” COURTESY PHOTO/LHS.
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Winter high school sports seasons kick off
BRIDGER VALLEY — As the leaves fall and the snows start to come signaling a change in the seasons, it also means there is a change in the high school sports seasons. Now the action will all be indoors instead of some outside and some inside. Both coaches and athletes are looking at the next round of high school sports, the winter season. It brings on the competition in basketball, wrestling, boys swimming, indoor track and more. But, these are the sports in which Valley high school sports teams compete.
Comments / 0