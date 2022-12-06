LYMAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the 2022 Bridger Valley Festival kicked off the season last week on Friday and Saturday in Lyman. Christmas lights have been springing up across the Valley since Thanksgiving with the tree on the big hill south of Mountain View and the Town Park, lights at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Fort Bridger, lights along the Main Street in Lyman and the trees in front of Bridger Valley Electric at Urie. As the days spin by, more lights and decorations continue to pop-up across the Valley, making people aware Christmas is on the doorstep and will soon be here.

LYMAN, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO