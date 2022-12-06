Read full article on original website
Oladapo Named First Team, 6 More Beavers Recognized By Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive Kitan Oladapo has been named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the Associated Press, which released its conference honors on Thursday. Additionally, six more Beavers have been named second team. Those six second-team selections include running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga,...
Gould, Martinez Pick Up More National Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's Anthony Gould and Damien Martinez have picked up more national honors. Gould is a First-Team All-American at punt returner by CBS Sports, while Martinez is a First-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. He is also a True Freshman All-American by 247 Sports. Gould is...
Jack Colletto Named 2022 Hornung Award Winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oregon State redshirt senior Jack Colletto has been named the winner of the 2022 Paul Hornung Award which is given annually to college football's most versatile player. His selection was announced Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission and its president and CEO, Karl F. Schmitt Jr.
Mike Hass Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame
LAS VEGAS - Mike Hass became the fifth former player or coach from Oregon State to be inducted into the College Football of Fame when he was honored Tuesday along with his class at the 64th annual National Football Foundation Awards dinner. Hass joined fellow student-athletes Terry Baker (1982) and...
Jonathan Smith Named AFCA Region 5 Coach Of The Year
WACO, Texas – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been named the American Football Coaches Association FBS Region 5 Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday. Smith has guided the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record this season, and Oregon State will be looking for its 10th win of the year for just the third time in school history when OSU plays Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.
Jonathan Smith, Damien Martinez, 19 Beavers Honored By Pac-12 Coaches
SAN FRANCISCO – Jonathan Smith has been named the Pac-12's Co-Coach of the Year and running back Damien Martinez is the Offensive Freshman of the Year to highlight Oregon State's selections for the league's postseason honors, which were released on Tuesday. Oregon State has 19 student-athletes recognized as all-conference,...
