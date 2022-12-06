WACO, Texas – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been named the American Football Coaches Association FBS Region 5 Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday. Smith has guided the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record this season, and Oregon State will be looking for its 10th win of the year for just the third time in school history when OSU plays Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.

