Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lions
Adams, Hidalgo Earn All-Academic Honors
FRISCO, Texas – Honors continue to roll in for the Southland Conference Champion Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team, this time for work in the classroom as Crispin Adams and Cicily Hidalgo were both named All-Academic Second Team, the conference announced on Thursday. Adams, a senior middle blocker from Brookshire,...
Lions
Drobocky Represents SLU on HERO Sports Sophomore All-America Team
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore tight end was named to the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America team announced Thursday. Drobocky, a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, added to his postseason honors. Last month, he was named second team All-Southland Conference. Drobocky finished the 2022 campaign with...
Lions
Lions Overwhelm Blazers on Caldwell’s Career Night
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team got a career performance out of Nick Caldwell, who set a new personal best for points in a game while picking up his first double-double in almost two years as the Lions blew past the Belhaven Blazers 107-71 Wednesday night at the University Center.
Comments / 0