Discover how mindful movement and guided meditation can relax both body and mind. Guided by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, you’ll first practice extra-gentle movements from yoga and other mindfulness techniques that are aimed at helping to calm your nervous system, relax your body and provide an instant cognitive boost. Following the movement portion of the class, you’ll lie down and rest comfortably to enjoy a guided meditation designed to increase your vitality and improve your sleep by helping you release your muscular, mental and emotional tensions. Sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert and better able to stave off diseases. Discover how guided meditation promotes health and sleep by deeply resting both body and mind.

1 DAY AGO