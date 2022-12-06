ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Remembering Daniel Moore, web designer, woodworker, ‘striving spirit’

Daniel Joseph Moore was the third child in a family of six siblings. Both parents, as well as one brother and sister, predeceased him. He grew up in Massachusetts and discovered his lifelong passions for photography, biking, ancient wood-working crafts, ocean exploration, and interstellar travel. His email name was sunstarer.
BERKELEY, CA
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
The Berkeley Wire

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal) Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner) Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
Job alert: Berkeleyside is hiring a senior public safety reporter

Berkeleyside is seeking to hire a senior public safety reporter. Join our award-winning nonprofit local newsroom and help Berkeley residents better understand how local government impacts their lives — and how they can get involved. The senior public safety reporter will cover policing and public safety in a city...
BERKELEY, CA
Investigations into Berkeley police officers’ texts are underway

Berkeley’s police oversight board and a law firm that has taken on several high-profile investigations into local law enforcement are now conducting parallel inquiries into allegations of misconduct by the head of the city’s police union. City spokesman Matthai Chakko said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon that...
BERKELEY, CA
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
DANVILLE, CA

