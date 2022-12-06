‘The Cleaning Lady’: Naveen Andrews Warns of ‘Appalling’ Anarchy in Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Everything to Know About 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
National Treasure is the latest film series to be turned into a TV show for Disney+. The streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, will follow the events of the classic Nicolas Cage action-adventure films from the early 2000s. What's more, a third National Treasure movie is in the works too, so if you're into solving puzzles and following Freemason messages, you're in for a great time.
Will Smith casts an Oscar-shaped shadow over the earnest 'Emancipation'
Any discussion of "Emancipation" will inevitably be clouded by the Will Smith of it all, and Apple's decision to release the movie into the teeth of awards season. The focus will thus skew toward Smith and lingering fallout from "the slap" during last year's Oscars, and away from an earnest, handsome film that's generally solid but unspectacular enough to render that conversation largely moot.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
32 Times We Wished Jennifer Lawrence Was Our Best Friend In 2013
So, for all of you who don't have a Jennifer Lawrence Google alert set up already, we give you a roundup of her most lovable moments of the past year.
What’s in Danica McKellar’s Queue? ‘Barry,’ ‘Grace & Frankie’ & More (VIDEO)
Danica McKellar‘s newest holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, premiered November 25 on Great American Family. But what is The Wonder Years alum watching when she’s chilling at home with her family?. McKellar popped by TV Insider’s offices to share what’s on her watch lists, and it’s truly...
Dove Cameron Said That Selena Gomez Told Her "What Not To Do" As A Disney Channel Star
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc Unveils Meghan Markle’s Niece: 5 Things to Know About Ashleigh Hale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Harry & Meghan, Episodes 1-3.] Netflix‘s new docuseries Harry & Meghan has dropped its first three episodes and among the biggest revelations is the connection between Meghan Markle and her niece Ashleigh Hale.
Olivia Wilde Spotted On Solo Coffee Run Amid Report She’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Los Feliz on Friday, Dec. 9 even while dressed casually for a coffee run. The A-list actress/director kept a low profile with a set of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down closely around her head. She added a gray hoodie, black leggings and a pair of fresh Adidas sneakers for her outing in the tony town of Loa Angeles, which comes a day after it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.
