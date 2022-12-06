Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Anthony Hephner
( December 02, 1958 – November 18, 2022 ) Anthony Hephner passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022, surrounded by his family and all of their love. Anthony was born in Raton, New Mexico on December 2, 1958, to Frances and Mary (Perkins) Hephner. He was raised...
Special Meeting of the Raton Public Service Company Board of Directors Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m
A special meeting of the Raton Public Service Company Board of Directors will be held at 12:00. p.m on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, via phone conference. Citizens may call in by dialing 575- 278-9999 and using conference code 450700. Citizens may also come to the Raton City. Commission Chambers, 224...
REGULAR MEETING OF THE RATON BOARD OF EDUCATION 6:00 PM, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2022
B. Requests to be recognized – (5 minute limit) V. Approval of Minutes – November 21, 2022 Regular Meeting. a. Financial Report & Budget Adjustments/Transfers. b. Discuss/Approve Date Change for January, February and March, 2023 Meetings. VIII. Executive Session– Pursuant to the State ‘‘Open Meetings Act” Section 10-15-1...
In Loving Memory of Esther M. Espinoza
Esther M. Espinoza passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at MCMC in Raton, N.M. She was born in Tinaja, N.M. on June 20, 1931 to Juan and Aurelia Cruz. Esther married Floyd L. Espinoza on July 26, 1947, and they began their life on a small farm west of Maxwell. Floyd and Esther began their construction of many homes in the Maxwell area. They have blessed with three children during their marriage: Charles, Patricia, and Daniel.
In Loving Memory of Frederick Paul Bertola
Frederick Paul Bertola, age 67, beloved son, brother, and uncle entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Fred was born on December 28, 1954, to Joseph and Antoinette Bertola in Raton, New Mexico. Fred was a member of St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a graduate of...
Raton High School students Selected as Top 25 New Mexico State Nominations for the 2023 US Presidential Scholar Program
District and school leaders nominated 55 outstanding 2023 graduating seniors for the US Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest national honors a high school student can receive. NM PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus chose the top 25 students (10 males, 10 females, and 5 CTE candidates) from the nominees to forward to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission makes final selections based on students’ academic accomplishments, school, and community involvement, the arts, and career and technical education fields. From these 25 students, 1 male and 1 female student will be chosen to travel to Washington DC this summer to meet President Biden and the New Mexico Congressional delegation. Semi-finalists and Finalists for the US Presidential Scholars Program will be announced this spring.
Special Meeting of the City Council of the City of Trinidad, Colorado, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
There will be a Work Session followed by Special Meeting of the City Council of. Monday, December 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 135 N. Animas Street, Trinidad, CO 81082 and through Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83097510260?pwd=UnNUNm1laUo3SllqNnl5dzdhS1dYUT09. Meeting ID: 830 9751 0260. Passcode: 540582. One tap mobile.
Christmas tree sellers feel effects of New Mexico wildfire
MORA, N.M. (AP) — The Monday after Thanksgiving, Deanna Trujillo stood in the bed of her truck, watching Christmas tree after Christmas tree pile up in her trailer. There were 101 in total — Trujillo, who sells Mora-grown Christmas trees every year, has to keep careful count for her taxes. It took six men to load the trailer, sometimes throwing trees by hand and, at other times, dropping them from a forklift.
Colfax County Board of Commissioners AMENDED REGULAR MEETING December 13, 2022, at 9:00 A.M
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 A.M., in the Commission Chambers, 3rd Floor at the Colfax County Building, Raton, NM for the following:. This agenda can be viewed at the Colfax County...
‘It’ll never be the same.’ Northern NM residents fly over burn scar to map damage themselves
Mountaintops with a mix of new growth and dead trees burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire look over a valley in Mora County on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / SourceNM) Hundreds of miles of blackened, lifeless trees — vast stains on the land when viewed from...
Former Colfax County Manager pays fine for ethics issue, may still face criminal charges
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Colfax County Manager Mary Lou Kern has paid to settle an inquiry by the state’s Ethics Commission. The Commission alleges she may have violated state law by leaving her position as County Manager to work for a company that contracted with the county. As County Manager, Kern was involved in helping […]
