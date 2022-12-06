District and school leaders nominated 55 outstanding 2023 graduating seniors for the US Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest national honors a high school student can receive. NM PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus chose the top 25 students (10 males, 10 females, and 5 CTE candidates) from the nominees to forward to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission makes final selections based on students’ academic accomplishments, school, and community involvement, the arts, and career and technical education fields. From these 25 students, 1 male and 1 female student will be chosen to travel to Washington DC this summer to meet President Biden and the New Mexico Congressional delegation. Semi-finalists and Finalists for the US Presidential Scholars Program will be announced this spring.

RATON, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO