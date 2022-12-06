Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
WKTV
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Fatal one-car accident in Sherburne
The New York State Police in Norwich report a fatal accident in the Town of Sherburne on December 5 that left one pedestrian dead.
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor
EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
Two Sherburne residents arrested following numerous burglaries
Following a lengthy investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, two Sherburne, New York, residents have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries.
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home
Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
WKTV
Serious crash in Bridgewater leaves one in critical condition
BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Mercy Flight was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater Monday afternoon where at least one person appears to have been seriously injured. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. State police say 21-year-old Emma A. Peduri was pulling out of...
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
