96.7 KISS FM

Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023

With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: Joe McElroy

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy, who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula. During Episode 11, McElroy, a Missoula Loyola grad, talks about being a part of this...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

14 Reasons Why Bozeman is Still Pretty Excellent

Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon

A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility

BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
XL Country 100.7

The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM

"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Deck The Halls With Christmas Cash From Montana’s Best Country

100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Snow & Cold Wind Chills: Tues PM - Wed AM

Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
LIVINGSTON, MT
XL Country 100.7

42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun

Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana

One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

