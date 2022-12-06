Read full article on original website
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Love Biscuits & Gravy? Where to Find the Best in Bozeman
There's nothing quite like biscuits & gravy when it comes to comfort food. If you've got a craving for B&G, here are a few places that you need to check out in the Bozeman area. One of my favorite things about going home for the holidays is all of my...
montanasports.com
The Final Drive: Joe McElroy
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy, who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula. During Episode 11, McElroy, a Missoula Loyola grad, talks about being a part of this...
14 Reasons Why Bozeman is Still Pretty Excellent
Need a few friendly reminders why Bozeman, Montana is still cool? The growing pains are real and the price of breathing this pristine air certainly reflects that. But set the shade aside for a moment and let me share my Bozeman gratitude with you. As a side note, I added...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
406mtsports.com
Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility
BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM
"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
The Most Popular ‘Bucket List’ Meals at Bozeman Restaurants
Bozeman has a lot of great restaurants, so what are some of the best meals in town?. If you're a foodie like me, you most likely know about all of the fantastic restaurants in the Bozeman area. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can easily find a quality option.
Deck The Halls With Christmas Cash From Montana’s Best Country
100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.
KULR8
Snow & Cold Wind Chills: Tues PM - Wed AM
Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
Fairfield Sun Times
Family stuck in snow next to steep drop off rescued by Gallatin Co. SAR
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun
Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
This Annual Holiday Event Is Perfect For Your Montana Traditions
Tis' the season! Every day is looking more and more like Christmas as the days go on. Many families have holiday traditions that have been passed down for generations, and many are just starting to make new traditions. When looking for a new family tradition to start, consider trying something...
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
montanasports.com
"He was a father figure": Butte's Don and Dan Ueland reflect on winning national title with Sonny Holland
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
