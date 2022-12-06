Read full article on original website
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It’s a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry. The vote happened at Ultium’s first-ever plant in Warren,...
How a Twitter account with a cat avatar took on Beijing
The unprecedented protests that swept China late last month, posing the biggest challenge to leader Xi Jinping’s authority since he came to power, had a peculiar focal point: a Chinese Twitter account with a cat avatar. As people took to the streets to call for greater freedoms and an...
