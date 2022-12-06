‘The Cleaning Lady’: Naveen Andrews Warns of ‘Appalling’ Anarchy in Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Olivia Colman has helped pack UNICEF kits for Ukraine families
Olivia Colman has helped pack UNICEF kits for Ukraine families. 'The Crown' actress Olivia Colman flew to Denmark this week to help pack humanitarian kits for families in Ukraine.
Selma Blair doesn't feel bitter over lack of work
Hollywood star Selma Blair is keen to return to making big-budget movies.
Pete Davidson launches joint Instagram with Eli Manning
Pete Davidson launches joint Instagram with Eli Manning. Pete Davidson is back on Instagram - but with pal Eli Manning in tow.
Prince Harry 'followed his heart' by marrying Meghan Markle
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle for love rather than an "urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould" like other men in the royal family. The 38-year-old royal has revealed in his 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series that he followed his heart when he proposed to the former 'Suits' actress.
Meghan Markle's engagement felt like an 'orchestrated reality show'
Meghan Markle's engagement felt like an 'orchestrated reality show'. Meghan Markle has admitted in her Netflix documentary that her engagement interview felt "rehearsed".
Christina Hall married in secret months before Hawaii wedding
Christina Hall married in secret months before Hawaii wedding. Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony before their lavish wedding in Hawaii in September.
32 Times We Wished Jennifer Lawrence Was Our Best Friend In 2013
So, for all of you who don't have a Jennifer Lawrence Google alert set up already, we give you a roundup of her most lovable moments of the past year.
Paris Hilton has 'eggs stocked and ready' for IVF process in 2023
Paris Hilton has 'eggs stocked and ready' for IVF process in 2023. Reality star and socialite Paris Hilton has her "eggs stocked and ready" to start the IVF process in 2023.
Dame Emma Thompson recalls gruelling Miss Trunchbull transformation
Dame Emma Thompson recalls gruelling Miss Trunchbull transformation. Dame Emma Thompson has revealed that it took more than three hours every day for her to transform into Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda the Musical'.
Ethan Slater boards Wicked movie as Boq
Ethan Slater is the latest cast member to join the 'Wicked' movie.
Mollie King admits getting whole family 'fully dressed' is an achievement
Mollie King admits getting whole family 'fully dressed' is an achievement. New mum Mollie King jokes having her whole family "fully dressed" is an "achievement" as she gets used to motherhood.
Prince of Wales ‘will be furious’ over Diana footage in ‘Harry and Meghan’
Prince of Wales ‘will be furious’ over Diana footage in ‘Harry and Meghan’. The Prince of Wales will reportedly be “furious” footage from Princess Diana’s infamous ‘Panorama’ interview has been included in his brother’s new Netflix series.
Dove Cameron Said That Selena Gomez Told Her "What Not To Do" As A Disney Channel Star
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Gyles Brandreth wanted to show Queen Elizabeth's 'inner mind'
Gyles Brandreth wanted to show Queen Elizabeth's 'inner mind'. Gyles Brandreth wanted to show Queen Elizabeth’s “inner mind” in his new book, 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait'.
Prince William 'unlikely' to make up with Prince Harry after Netflix documentary
Prince William 'unlikely' to make up with Prince Harry after Netflix documentary. Friends of Prince William fear that he is "unlikely" to repair his relationship with Prince Harry following the release of the Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70. ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid.
