WCJB
Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs
Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket. Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
hernandosun.com
City and county asked for input on South Brooksville CRA maps
At the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on November 29, 2022, County Planning Administrator Michelle Miller and Connie Green, the President of the Tax Redevelopment Advisory Committee (TRAC), presented two proposed maps of the South Brooksville Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). TRAC created one map, and Miller and her staff created another map.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month
Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
pascosheriff.com
Attempt to Identify, New Port Richey
PSO wishes to speak with an individual regarding an investigation. The subject was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m., and had picked up a juvenile. The juvenile has since been recovered. The subject may be driving a small white SUV. The subject is now wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile. If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Refer to case number 22-0042406.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Steer, Dade City
Did your steer disappear? PSO Agriculture Unit deputies found this steer on Dec. 6 near the intersection of Dan Brown Hill Rd. and Lake Iola Rd. in Dade City. The steer is red and weighs around 500-600 lbs. If you can provide proof of ownership of this steer, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 to claim him.
villages-news.com
Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital
A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land. 93 Years Ago. 1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor...
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
Villager back in jail after attack on elderly local church officials
A Villager is back in jail after an alleged attack on elderly local church officials. Douglas Keith Mussey, 74, of the Village of St. Charles was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was booked there early Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a felony charge of battery.
villages-news.com
Long-troubled property in The Villages could see fines over fallen tree
A seven-day notice to remove a fallen tree from a home on the Historic Side of The Villages was issued Wednesday by the Village Center Community Development District after the property was found in violation of community standards. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and ownership is...
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
Atheist group demands apology from Lake County, citing discrimination over invocation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A local chapter of an atheist organization is demanding Lake County apologize after chapter leaders said they were discriminated against at a recent commission meeting. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, a leader of the local Freedom From Religion Foundation, otherwise...
Citrus County Chronicle
Retiring Judge Mark Yerman reflects on career and future
Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman first became a lawyer in Akron, Ohio, for reasons we don’t hear very often any more. “I wanted …a little more justice brought into the world,” he told the Chronicle. “Because I saw what was an unjust situation (for many people).”
villages-news.com
Villager with history of shoplifting arrests lands back behind bars
A Villager with a history of shoplifting arrests has landed back behind bars. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge revoked her bond. The Virginia native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s...
