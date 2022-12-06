PSO wishes to speak with an individual regarding an investigation. The subject was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m., and had picked up a juvenile. The juvenile has since been recovered. The subject may be driving a small white SUV. The subject is now wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile. If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Refer to case number 22-0042406.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO