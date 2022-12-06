Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Family identifies woman, child found dead inside submerged car
Family identified the 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and seven-year-old girl that were found dead inside their submerged car in Northridge Lake in Brown Deer on Thursday.
wtmj.com
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead after a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and were told that residents were still trapped inside. The fire department says smoke and flames engulfing the home pushed back firefighters who attempted to enter the building. Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, but the Watertown Fire Department said the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Two in custody following Walmart theft, 8+ minute high-speed pursuit in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody after leading law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin on a high-speed pursuit following an alleged theft at a local Walmart. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place around 3:50 p.m. on December 7 after a deputy...
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
wtmj.com
Woman found dead with 7-year-old daughter in Northridge Lake threatened murder-suicide a day prior, MCSO says
UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022: In an update issued the day after a grown woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office suggests that the driver — since identified as the child’s mother — threatened to drive into “the lake” with her daughter.
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
CBS 58
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation
Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
wtmj.com
Multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic AR-15, confiscated during Kenosha County traffic stop
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man is in jail after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15, in his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man was pulled over early Wednesday morning while heading southbound on the County Trunk Highway in Kenosha. A deputy originally pulled the man over for a traffic violation, but then found the firearms, a bag of narcotics and the semi-automatic rifle.
