Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead after a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and were told that residents were still trapped inside. The fire department says smoke and flames engulfing the home pushed back firefighters who attempted to enter the building. Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, but the Watertown Fire Department said the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
MCFARLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
DICKEYVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall

MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
MADISON, WI
Q985

You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation

Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wtmj.com

Multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic AR-15, confiscated during Kenosha County traffic stop

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man is in jail after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15, in his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man was pulled over early Wednesday morning while heading southbound on the County Trunk Highway in Kenosha. A deputy originally pulled the man over for a traffic violation, but then found the firearms, a bag of narcotics and the semi-automatic rifle.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

