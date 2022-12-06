ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract.

Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters.

But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron, a Texas-based company.

In April, Sikorsky signed an agreement with Connecticut to keep its operations in the state in exchange for hefty tax breaks.

But the deal, which made Sikorsky eligible for up to $75 million in tax credits, was contingent on it securing two major U.S. military contracts to produce helicopters and other equipment. It was meant to ensure the firm remains headquartered in Connecticut for at least 20 years.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement calling the news "disappointing," but said the state stands behind the company and its workers.

“Sikorsky is a legacy Connecticut company with one of the best-trained workforces in the world, and while leadership takes the time to review their bid to understand more about the Army’s decision, we stand behind them and their employees," he said.

Lamont said the state will continue to "work closely" with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to "secure future opportunities for the people of Connecticut to make the most advanced aircraft in the skies."

In a statement, the Army said it followed a "deliberate and disciplined process" in evaluating proposals for its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract to "ensure rigorous review and equitable treatment of both competitors."

A Sikorsky spokesperson told local news outlets the company remains optimistic about its future despite losing out on the contract.

“We remain confident DEFIANT-X is the transformational aircraft the U.S. Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future," the company said. "We will evaluate our next steps after reviewing feedback from the Army."

Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences.
HAWAII STATE
Lamont reaches tentative deal with Connecticut police union

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has reached a tentative contract with the state police union he says will improve trooper recruitment and retention. Details of the tentative agreement, which must be approved by the unions rank and file membership, weren't disclosed, but Lamont said the contract covered wages, benefits and working conditions. Lamont said the four-year contract recognizes the "dedication, hard work, and sacrifice" of the state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
ALASKA STATE
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
MINNESOTA STATE
Maine pours federal money into broadband expansion

(The Center Square) – Maine is spending millions of federal dollars to expand high speed internet access in the state's far-flung rural communities. The state is awarding more than $4 million in grants to local governments and development groups through a pair of programs focused on ensuring "secure, affordable and reliable" broadband service is available throughout the state. The funds are being distributed by the newly created Maine Connectivity Authority,...
MAINE STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning. The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions, Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study. The study, conducted by QuoteWizard, found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Georgia's tax revenues decreased by $2.4M in November

(The Center Square) — One day after Republican leaders called on returning more than $1 billion to Georgia taxpayers, the state revealed some bad news. On Friday, state officials reported November’s total general fund receipts decreased by 0.1% — or nearly $2.4 million — compared to November 2021. Still, tax collections surpassed $2.2 billion for the month and net sales and use tax collections increased by 9.8%.
GEORGIA STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE
