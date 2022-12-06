ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wofford Heights, CA

KMPH.com

KCSO release body camera footage of Tehachapi officer-involved shooting, officers cleared

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) Earlier this week, the Tehachapi Police Department and KCSO's Critical Review Board both decided the use of force seen in the footage below was within policy. This officer-involved shooting included two deputies and one officer, responsible for shooting and killing 26-year-old Tyler Nastazio after he stabbed multiple people.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA

