KMPH.com
KCSO release body camera footage of Tehachapi officer-involved shooting, officers cleared
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) Earlier this week, the Tehachapi Police Department and KCSO's Critical Review Board both decided the use of force seen in the footage below was within policy. This officer-involved shooting included two deputies and one officer, responsible for shooting and killing 26-year-old Tyler Nastazio after he stabbed multiple people.
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
KMPH.com
Rancher charged with 44 felony charges after dozens of animals found malnourished
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A rancher has been charged with 44 felony counts of animal cruelty in Tulare County. 51-year-old Cesar Flores was arrested on Tuesday after deputies were called out to a property in Lindsay and found dozens of malnourished animals. A total of 48 horses, 13 cows,...
KMPH.com
California National Guard hosts Aviation Career Day for Central Valley Students in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Army National Guard from the Fresno facility welcomed all Fresno, Madera, and Tulare county students for Aviation Career Day on Thursday. Sergeant First Class McFarland who helped put together the event says this was held to showcase the National Guard flight facility so...
