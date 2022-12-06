Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
