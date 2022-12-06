Read full article on original website
Related
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
It's long been conventional wisdom that the U.S. risks incentivizing additional hostage taking by negotiating with adversarial nations and militant groups for the release of American citizens. But the succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring home a U.S. citizen.
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison
Authorities say a Tennessee man came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot ready for violence, assaulting officers at the Capitol.
Comments / 0