Announcing the Rubicon fires for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced at the 2022 Game Awards their new action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Launching in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam). The title brings back the Armored Core franchise, now revived and reimagined as an action game after...
The first expansion for Horizon Chase 2 is now available
Japan World Tour, the first expansion of Horizon Chase 2Available now on Apple Arcade. The content allows players to experience the culture and geography of the Land of the Rising Sun, racing through high-tech cities, mystical dagos, and dense gardens and forests. Incorporating a World Tour campaign, the expansion features...
Sifu receives a reboot editor and more news in a new update
Available on PC and Play Station from today new update from address sefo He brings some news. between them: Replay editor, more cheats (a feature that previously arrived in the game), costumes, and more. Discrimination is the replay editor. It is possible to change the position of the camera, change...
FTX collapse comes to football world: Chelsea loses cryptocurrency sponsor
The collapse of FTX continues to wreak havoc on the cryptocurrency market and beyond. Amber, the Asian cryptocurrency investment and lending platform, will lay off workers, close operations and end its sponsorship of Chelsea. Chelsea FC and Amber announced a partnership in May that will include a logo on the...
The design turns the Tesla Semi into a cool mobile home
Tesla challenges creators to push the boundaries of imagination. We’ve seen this in almost every car the brand has ever launched or announced. There is always someone who draws more than what is given. And this is exactly the case. With the Semi, Tesla wants to enter the heavy-duty electric vehicle market, but there are those who want to expand into the ballpark and have designed a cool mobile home.
Forspoken demo available now for PlayStation 5
Console owners can now experience Square Enix’s new magical world in practice. During The Game Awards 2022, Square Enix has confirmed the release of Forspoken’s first playable demo🇧🇷 Already available for free on PSN, it lets you check out the new action-adventure RPG created by the same team responsible for Final Fantasy XV.
