New investment in manufacturing technology set to improve quality of photoionisation detection (PID) sensors for VOC monitoring

A versatile solution for monitoring gases – especially in the semiconductor industry
Modern screen technology, photovoltaic systems and the mobility of the future – these are only a few of the many applications using semiconductors as an essential component. The spectrum of gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process is just as extensive as the areas of applications they can be used in. A versatile gas detection system for monitoring these gases is therefore exactly what this industry needs. GfG's D-ReX is the most suitable solution for this problem.
A unique and cutting-edge approach to ambient air quality sampling
DroneXperts’ have introduced AirDX, a drone-based ambient air quality sampling and measurement system that redefines the limits of traditional methods. The device that uses three standardised sampling methods at the same time is a world first. DroneXperts and its renowned partners developed the technology to help as many organisations as possible reduce their environmental footprint through data collection.
Detectably Better Benzene Detection – The Combined Solution from IGD
IGDs latest innovation in PID technology and the introduction of the NEO Benzene gas detector from mPower to their range has allowed them to supply a detectably better solution to all of their customers. The combined solution of IGDs fixed PID sensor (offering huge technological advancements) and the NEO Benzene (offering durable, long-life portable detection) is perfect against any Benzene hazard. Read on below to find out more.
ION Science Holdings Acquires Analox to Further Accelerate Growth
ION Science, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of PID gas sensors and instruments, has announced the acquisition of Analox Group, a gas sensing and analysis manufacturer based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. “This is a major step on our strategic growth journey,” explains ION Science Group Managing Director, Duncan Johns. “With strong brands in global markets, ION and Analox will continue to operate separately. However, both companies invest heavily in research and development, so by working together, we are really excited by the opportunities this acquisition presents for accelerating future growth.
Servomex open new service centre in Yongin to improve service for their Korean customers
Servomex has opened a new service centre in Korea to further improve service for its Asian customers. The centre, located in Yongin, will offer analyser performance tests, in-house repairs, annual services, calibration, training, upgrades, and rental equipment. This will enable Servomex to provide faster and more efficient service to customers from the semiconductor industry, as well as the industrial process and emissions for oil and gas, power generation, and steel industries. Sang Won Park, Business Unit Director - IP&E, said the company is committed to delivering customer satisfaction and supporting the growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing in Korea. As the Korean government strengthens emissions regulations, the need for accurate gas analysis is increasing, making Servomex's technology and support critical for industries working to reduce and monitor their emissions.
More than 100,000 UK buildings still need asbestos remediation work; What does this mean for energy renovations?
Extensive asbestos remediation work is still needed on more than 100,000 UK buildings, according to a new report from the Asbestos Testing and Consultancy (ATaC) Association and the National Organisation of Asbestos Consultants (NORAC). The research suggests that the data represents a "best-case scenario" as it was provided by inspectors engaged by clients that were “compliance-conscious and aware of the regulatory requirements”. In the UK, asbestos-related diseases take the lives of 20 tradespeople every week.1 Left alone, the material is not harmful, but once disturbed or disintegrating, it can release asbestos fibres that infiltrate and progressively damage the lungs. The damage results in multiple health defects, such as the lung disease mesothelioma — a cancer that can take up to 20 years to develop, proving fatal within five years or less.
UK research consortium receives £5 million investment to grow national greenhouse gas measurement capability
The National Physical Laboratory (NPL), alongside the National Centre for Earth Observation (NCEO), the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS), the University of Bristol, and the James Hutton Institute have been awarded £5m in funding to develop the UK Greenhouse Gas (GHG) measurement capability in support of the UK’s net zero transition.
Gas analysis to empower a changing world
Servomex has launched a campaign to promote sustainability embarking on an ambitious and exciting new program. As a responsible business, Servomex recognizes its role in tackling environmental degradation and climate change through providing products and services that reduce the environmental impact of its customers and through the active management and mitigation of the environmental impact of its own operations.
Quick, simple and accurate sonic water level meter
The Solinst Sonic Water Level Meter is a user-friendly, handheld instrument that offers quick and convenient measurement of water levels in wells, piezometers, sounding tubes, and other closed pipes. Its acoustic ranging technology allows for accurate readings, even in difficult-to-reach wells with crooked pipes or other obstructions. With no need...
