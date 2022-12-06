Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama players graduating this weekend
Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
Why the claim that Deion Sanders donated half his salary to JSU is a prime lie
There’s lots of talk — and feelings — about Deion Sanders’ decision to jettison Jackson State University and take the head football coaching job at the University of Colorado. At the center of all that talk is the question of who benefited more. In one camp,...
Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
Finebaum reveals his Heisman top 3, says Bryce Young didn’t make it because ‘defense let him down’
Paul Finebaum is a Heisman Trophy voter and revealed his top 3 Thursday, then admitted to considering Bryce Young for his ballot. Finebaum, who joined me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Mobile, was asked how he voted for the Heisman. “They prohibit us from revealing...
Will Anderson wins Bednarik Award as nation’s best defensive player
Will Anderson’s hot streak continues. The Alabama outside linebacker, who is virtually certain to become one of the NFL’s top draft picks in April, won his third national award this week on Thursday night. Anderson was named the 2022 winner of the Bednarik Award, which is given to...
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? How to watch Raiders vs Rams online, live stream
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.
Alabama-Mississippi notebook: Why Peter Woods is ‘killing’ All-Star practice?
Murphy’s John McKenzie, who is coaching the Alabama running backs this week for Saturday’s All-Star Classic against Mississippi, could think of only one way to describe Thompson 5-star defensive lineman. “He’s a practice killer,” McKenzie joked. He meant it in the best possible way. The Alabama...
SEC Football by the Numbers: Heisman Trophy history
The winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. The top four vote-getters for the 88th annual honor have been revealed, but the order of finish won’t be known until the presentation ceremony, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Given annually to nation’s best college football player, the Heisman Trophy will go to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud or Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams this year. If Bennett wins, he would be the 16th player from the SEC to receive the award.
2022 Heisman Trophy voting top 10 revealed
The Heisman Trophy voting results are trickling out with the announcement of the top 10 Thursday night. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the reigning winner, finished sixth in the voting in 2022. He was not one of the four finalists invited to the Saturday night ceremony in New York. Tennessee quarterback...
NFL Thursday night: Baker Mayfield beats Raiders out of nowhere
Behind a quarterback who joined the team as a waiver claim on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns – the second with 10 seconds to play – to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday night. A four-year starter for Cleveland after being the...
No. 11 Auburn’s K.D. Johnson ready for homecoming at State Farm against Memphis
No. 11 Auburn playing against Memphis at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday (4 p.m. CT ESPN 2) is a homecoming game for several Tigers led by K.D. Johnson, who grew up in Decatur, which is a short drive from the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play their home contests.
‘We’ll build this thing from the inside-out’: Trent Dilfer embracing life as UAB football head coach
UAB football head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for a week and running errands and pulling grunt work for the current staff as preparations are underway for the Blazers’ fifth bowl game in the last six seasons. “I plan on serving Coach (Bryant) Vincent and the...
Browns place Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve
The Cleveland Browns placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve on Wednesday after the former Auburn wide receiver sustained a concussion on Sunday. Schwartz got hurt during Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans, during which he caught a 12-yard pass and had a 6-yard run. Players going to injured...
FanDuel promo code for TNF: Claim $1,000 first-bet insurance for Raiders vs Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off to start Week 14 action, and our FanDuel promo code facilitates new signups...
Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs
Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
Houston Texans pick up former Mobile prep star
Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, former Murphy High School standout Taylor Stallworth didn’t get past the first team in the claims process on Wednesday. Because they have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10-1, the Houston Texans have their pick of any player put on waivers. The Texans used that position to acquire the defensive tackle.
Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
This week in HS Sports: 3 thoughts from Alabama-Mississippi All-Star week
This is an opinion piece. It’s been great this week to have the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars back in Mobile. I was able to watch practice earlier this week and chat with some of the players and coaches for both the Alabama and Mississippi teams. The game is set...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0