ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama players graduating this weekend

Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado

The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? How to watch Raiders vs Rams online, live stream

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Heisman Trophy history

The winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. The top four vote-getters for the 88th annual honor have been revealed, but the order of finish won’t be known until the presentation ceremony, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Given annually to nation’s best college football player, the Heisman Trophy will go to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud or Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams this year. If Bennett wins, he would be the 16th player from the SEC to receive the award.
IOWA STATE
AL.com

2022 Heisman Trophy voting top 10 revealed

The Heisman Trophy voting results are trickling out with the announcement of the top 10 Thursday night. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the reigning winner, finished sixth in the voting in 2022. He was not one of the four finalists invited to the Saturday night ceremony in New York. Tennessee quarterback...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Browns place Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve on Wednesday after the former Auburn wide receiver sustained a concussion on Sunday. Schwartz got hurt during Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans, during which he caught a 12-yard pass and had a 6-yard run. Players going to injured...
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs

Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Houston Texans pick up former Mobile prep star

Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, former Murphy High School standout Taylor Stallworth didn’t get past the first team in the claims process on Wednesday. Because they have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10-1, the Houston Texans have their pick of any player put on waivers. The Texans used that position to acquire the defensive tackle.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy