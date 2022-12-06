The winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. The top four vote-getters for the 88th annual honor have been revealed, but the order of finish won’t be known until the presentation ceremony, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Given annually to nation’s best college football player, the Heisman Trophy will go to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud or Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams this year. If Bennett wins, he would be the 16th player from the SEC to receive the award.

