This Thursday, December 8th. Celine Dion turn to him Instagram page To reveal to fans that she has a very rare neurological disorder. “I was always an open book and wasn’t ready to say anything before, but now I am. I’ve been dealing with health issues for a long time and it was very difficult for me to face all of this. I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects about 1 in a million people.🇧🇷The very emotional singer revealed in the video she posted.

2 DAYS AGO