Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
wfmd.com
Nobody Injured In Carroll County House Fire
The damage of the fire is estimated at $100,000. Manchester, Md. (BW)- A Carroll County home caught on fire Monday morning. The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2220 Coleman Ct. at around 11:46 a.m. The blaze was a one alarm fire. It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to control.
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...
WBAL Radio
Families of firefighters suing Baltimore City over deadly Stricker Street fire
The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.
Nottingham MD
One victim identified in pair of fatal Harford County crashes
BELCAMP, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal, multi-vehicle crashes that occurred on Wednesday morning in Harford County. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to northbound Interstate 95 at MD Route 543 in Belcamp for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on I-95 in the left lane, when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers.
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes
BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours.
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
'EVIL': Arsonist Set Delco Fire That Killed Disabled Woman, Police Say
The fire in Delaware County that killed a disabled woman over the weekend was set intentionally by an arsonist, in what officials are calling an act of "evil." First responders in Darby Township were called to the scene of a house fire on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4, police said in a statement.
foxbaltimore.com
MSP investigating after 2 killed in separate Harford County vehicle crashes
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal multi-vehicle crashes that occurred this morning in Harford County. According to police, at about 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate-95 North at MD Route 543 in Belcamp, Maryland for a report of a five-vehicle crash.
Bus Overturns, Crashes Off Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Baltimore: Fire Union
First responders were called to a stretch of railroad tracks on Wednesday morning in Baltimore when a bus crashed off an embankment, reportedly creating a hazardous material situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 announced that there was a crash involving...
Inmate dies of cardiac arrest at detention center in Baltimore County
An inmate died Wednesday evening in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections according to police.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York Co. woman found, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE| The York County Regional Police say Mya Mazuera has been safely located and reunited with her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County say they are currently searching for 21 year old Mya Rae Mazuera, who went missing from her residence in the 200 block of Silver Maple Ct in East Manchester Township at approximately 6:00 pm on December 6.
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
WBAL Radio
3 injured after bus overturns, falls down embankment
Firefighters responded to a overturned bus Wednesday morning in Baltimore after it fell down an embankment. According to the Maryland Transit Administration a LocalLink bus was traveling westbound on McComas Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when it appeared to have lost traction due to the wet road conditions. The operator and two passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
Fatal crashes shut down I-95 N in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- Two fatal crashes have closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed the crash was fatal. The crash involved five vehicles, according to the state's CHART map. WJZ's Kristy Breslin said the crash involved a tractor-trailer. A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m., and involved two vehicles, according to the CHART map. As of 6:50 a.m. three lanes and both shoulders are closed at I-95 north past exit 80. A second, fatal crash a few miles south has closed all lanes on I-95 north near exit 77. Traffic cameras show major delays on the highway. Traffic has been detoured around the crash scene as Maryland State Police investigate. Thick morning fog means visibility is reduced to near zero in some places, so drivers are advised to take extra time as they head to work and get their kids off to school. WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared today an Alert Day.
Comments / 1