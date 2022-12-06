ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘The Cleaning Lady’: Naveen Andrews Warns of ‘Appalling’ Anarchy in Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Spotted On Solo Coffee Run Amid Report She’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Los Feliz on Friday, Dec. 9 even while dressed casually for a coffee run. The A-list actress/director kept a low profile with a set of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down closely around her head. She added a gray hoodie, black leggings and a pair of fresh Adidas sneakers for her outing in the tony town of Loa Angeles, which comes a day after it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy