Read full article on original website
Related
Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama players graduating this weekend
Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
Report: NFL Fines Saints, Jordan for Alleged Fake Injury
The incident allegedly occurred in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game.
Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach
Dylan Johnson made big news with his candid response for transferring.
Why the claim that Deion Sanders donated half his salary to JSU is a prime lie
There’s lots of talk — and feelings — about Deion Sanders’ decision to jettison Jackson State University and take the head football coaching job at the University of Colorado. At the center of all that talk is the question of who benefited more. In one camp,...
It stinks that Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't a part of our NFL Sundays anymore
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Our NFL Sundays used to be a lot cooler, didn’t they?. We’d get Joe Buck (who I think is the GOAT) and Troy...
‘We’ll build this thing from the inside-out’: Trent Dilfer embracing life as UAB football head coach
UAB football head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for a week and running errands and pulling grunt work for the current staff as preparations are underway for the Blazers’ fifth bowl game in the last six seasons. “I plan on serving Coach (Bryant) Vincent and the...
Did Auburn knock it out of the park by hiring Hugh Freeze?
Now that the College Football regular season has officially ended, many Power Five programs have now found their next head coach. Cincinnati becomes the most recent program to hire a new head coach, replacing the departing Luke Fickell, who left for Wisconsin, with former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. Although not official from the University, Louisville has reportedly replaced Satterfield with former Cardinal quarterback, Jeff Brohm, who just led Purdue to the Big Ten Championship game.
This week in HS Sports: 3 thoughts from Alabama-Mississippi All-Star week
This is an opinion piece. It’s been great this week to have the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars back in Mobile. I was able to watch practice earlier this week and chat with some of the players and coaches for both the Alabama and Mississippi teams. The game is set...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0