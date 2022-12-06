Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO