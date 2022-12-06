ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama players graduating this weekend

Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado

The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
Did Auburn knock it out of the park by hiring Hugh Freeze?

Now that the College Football regular season has officially ended, many Power Five programs have now found their next head coach. Cincinnati becomes the most recent program to hire a new head coach, replacing the departing Luke Fickell, who left for Wisconsin, with former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. Although not official from the University, Louisville has reportedly replaced Satterfield with former Cardinal quarterback, Jeff Brohm, who just led Purdue to the Big Ten Championship game.
