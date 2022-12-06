ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stop the Madness
3d ago

This company burns a drop in the bucket of coal compared to what they are burning in China. Until China, India, and Russia get on board with reducing their carbon emissions via coal burning, one company making a transition away from coal will not matter. Look at the bigger picture folks. The US and Europe, maybe Australia and NZ, are the only countries making an effort. It will not matter.

dumpling
3d ago

Get rid of these crazy environmentalists they have cost more jobs and people more money than any other group. Without any actual proof of anything

ksreb72
4d ago

need to get rid of the epa all together global warming nothing but a bunch of flim flam stuff

AL.com

PARCA report shows Alabama’s taxes per capita lower than all but 1 other state

Alabama collects fewer dollars in state and local taxes per capita than every other state but Tennessee, the Public Affairs Research Council said in a new report. State and local taxes in Alabama were $3,756 per capita. Tennessee, at $3,719, was the only state lower. That does not include revenue Tennessee collects from a state lottery, which would raise it above Alabama, the report notes.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Customers react to latest rate increase from Alabama Power

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama residents are reaching into their wallets more this holiday season, but instead of presents under the tree, it’s bills. Alabama Power says next month, customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a $6.81 increase. They say it’s due to federal mandates and regulations.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama Power announces new rate increase beginning on January bill

Alabama Power has announced a new rate increase, their third such announcement in 2022. This one will begin on your January bill and -with the previous two increases- amounts to a roughly $22/month increase in your bill over the last 6 months. August rate increase announcement. December 2022 rate increase...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday

At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama

Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages

Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding

Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
ALABAMA STATE
