Read full article on original website
Stop the Madness
3d ago
This company burns a drop in the bucket of coal compared to what they are burning in China. Until China, India, and Russia get on board with reducing their carbon emissions via coal burning, one company making a transition away from coal will not matter. Look at the bigger picture folks. The US and Europe, maybe Australia and NZ, are the only countries making an effort. It will not matter.
Reply(8)
29
dumpling
3d ago
Get rid of these crazy environmentalists they have cost more jobs and people more money than any other group. Without any actual proof of anything
Reply(2)
17
ksreb72
4d ago
need to get rid of the epa all together global warming nothing but a bunch of flim flam stuff
Reply(3)
21
Related
TVA sends calendars to households near nuclear plants with preparedness tips in case of emergencies
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority operates nuclear power plants across East Tennessee and Alabama. Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they send out calendars to households within a 10-mile radius of each plant which include tips on how people can prepare for an emergency involving a nuclear power plant.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One day after Alabama Power announced they were raising rates again, people still want to know why. We’re told residential customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a nearly 7 dollar rate hike. “These federal mandates and regulations with which...
PARCA report shows Alabama’s taxes per capita lower than all but 1 other state
Alabama collects fewer dollars in state and local taxes per capita than every other state but Tennessee, the Public Affairs Research Council said in a new report. State and local taxes in Alabama were $3,756 per capita. Tennessee, at $3,719, was the only state lower. That does not include revenue Tennessee collects from a state lottery, which would raise it above Alabama, the report notes.
Amtrak’s Gulf Coast return will be in 2023, but few other details disclosed
Amtrak’s return to the Gulf Coast will come in 2023, but few details are being disclosed about last month’s settlement in a case before a federal agency that could have national implications over how passenger rail is conducted along freight lines. An Amtrak official disclosed Friday that a...
Alabama commission requests 11% increase in college funding, citing inflation
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education is proposing a 11.19% budget increase for public colleges next year, which officials say will offset unexpected costs of staffing demands and economic inflation. Commissioners approved a $2.36 billion budget recommendation for the 2023-24 fiscal year at ACHE’s quarterly meeting Monday. The recommendation includes...
Mobile honors retiring Senator Richard Shelby with bust, scholarships and ‘Shelby Point’
Retiring U.S. Senator might have his name on buildings throughout Alabama, but his only recollection of having his bust made comes from many years ago at his home in Tuscaloosa. “My sons might’ve drawn pictures of me with mud or something,” Shelby, 88, recalled Friday outside the Arthur R. Outlaw...
WALA-TV FOX10
Customers react to latest rate increase from Alabama Power
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama residents are reaching into their wallets more this holiday season, but instead of presents under the tree, it’s bills. Alabama Power says next month, customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a $6.81 increase. They say it’s due to federal mandates and regulations.
WPMI
Alabama Power announces new rate increase beginning on January bill
Alabama Power has announced a new rate increase, their third such announcement in 2022. This one will begin on your January bill and -with the previous two increases- amounts to a roughly $22/month increase in your bill over the last 6 months. August rate increase announcement. December 2022 rate increase...
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
wtvy.com
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
proclaimerscv.com
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
thebamabuzz.com
13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5
We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages
Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 32