4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Two Women Face Federal Charges After Kidnapping and Robbery of College Couple Left Boyfriend Dead: DOJ
Two women in Alabama have been indicted for allegedly shooting and killing a college student from Florida while robbing him and his girlfriend at gunpoint this summer in the Talladega National Forest. A federal grand jury in Birmingham returned a true bill indicting Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond,...
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the man's upcoming execution
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced to More Than 200 Years for Raping Black Women
A former Oklahoma police officer convicted of raping multiple Black women has been sentenced to 263 consecutive years in prison. Last month, Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 rape and sexual assault charges. A judge issued his sentence earlier this week. The 29-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion...
Complex
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison
An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
Man sentenced to prison after meth, fentanyl, handgun found during traffic stop
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mt. Hope man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges relating to a traffic stop conducted in 2021. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, at approximately 3:30 am on October 2, 2021, a vehicle was pulled over in Fayette County for defective equipment by the Fayetteville Police Department.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Two people gunned down on Alabama riverwalk in broad daylight, police say
Alabama police investigators are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a double murder that happened in broad daylight on Saturday. Phenix City police said they received a 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported gunshots at the Riverwalk in the area of the 600 block of Riverview apartments.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
lootpress.com
Over 1lb of meth, cocaine discovered during investigation, Jackson County man facing charges
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man faces charges following an investigation which led to the discovery of various illicit substances within a residence. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Rodney Rogers was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by Detective Seth Fisher.
