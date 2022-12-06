Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)
Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One day after Alabama Power announced they were raising rates again, people still want to know why. We’re told residential customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a nearly 7 dollar rate hike. “These federal mandates and regulations with which...
Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds
Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
wbrc.com
Regions Bank offers tips to save you money following BWWB, Alabama Power rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to help you save on your utilities following those recent rate increases at Birmingham Water Works and Alabama Power. Those rate increases coming at a tough time with inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything and the holiday season in full swing.
wbrc.com
Auto insurance rates to increase in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation strikes again as consumers will soon be paying more for car insurance when the rates go up again in 2023. Experts are forecasting an average increase of 7 percent on the cost of car insurance next year, so right now is the time to shop for the best rates.
Alabama commission requests 11% increase in college funding, citing inflation
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education is proposing a 11.19% budget increase for public colleges next year, which officials say will offset unexpected costs of staffing demands and economic inflation. Commissioners approved a $2.36 billion budget recommendation for the 2023-24 fiscal year at ACHE’s quarterly meeting Monday. The recommendation includes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Customers react to latest rate increase from Alabama Power
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama residents are reaching into their wallets more this holiday season, but instead of presents under the tree, it’s bills. Alabama Power says next month, customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a $6.81 increase. They say it’s due to federal mandates and regulations.
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
Bluestone Coke agrees to pay nearly $1 million to Jefferson County Department of Health for permit violations
Bluestone Coke, which runs an industrial plant in north Birmingham accused of causing serious pollution issues in a vulnerable community, has agreed in court to pay the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) $925,000 as part of a consent decree. The decree, submitted to Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday morning,...
The surprising job most Alabamians Googled in 2022
2022 has seen many Americans hit the job market, looking for a career change, as part of an economic trend economics are calling the Great Resignation. But judging by what Alabamians are Googling for career recommendations, many have lofty goals. Google has released its annual data on the year in...
Mobile honors retiring Senator Richard Shelby with bust, scholarships and ‘Shelby Point’
Retiring U.S. Senator might have his name on buildings throughout Alabama, but his only recollection of having his bust made comes from many years ago at his home in Tuscaloosa. “My sons might’ve drawn pictures of me with mud or something,” Shelby, 88, recalled Friday outside the Arthur R. Outlaw...
Amtrak’s Gulf Coast return will be in 2023, but few other details disclosed
Amtrak’s return to the Gulf Coast will come in 2023, but few details are being disclosed about last month’s settlement in a case before a federal agency that could have national implications over how passenger rail is conducted along freight lines. An Amtrak official disclosed Friday that a...
proclaimerscv.com
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Bham Now
American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route
Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
wvtm13.com
Nurse practitioner program grads excited for careers despite potential burnout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A study from Elsevier Health shows 47 percent of health care professionals plan to leave the field by 2025. Cahaba Medical Care has the first and only nurse practitioner residency program in Alabama. The program graduated six students on Thursday, and these recent graduates are ready to answer the call.
AL.com
