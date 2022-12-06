A new piece of legislation has been signed off on by Governor Hochul that is aimed at helping New Yorkers heat their homes during emergencies. Under the measure, people who lease liquified petroleum gas tanks can get a delivery from any supplier during times when a qualifying emergency is happening. That will ensure that folks can stay warm during severe weather emergencies or other critical periods. The bill also requires the Attorney General and Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets to create a propane consumer bill of rights and post it online.

1 DAY AGO