Fatim Hemraj

37 years ago, a 15-year-old girl vanished after her religious parents caught her with a boy. What happened to Angelica?

Angelica “Angel” Longoria was a 15-year-old girl who lived in El, Monte California. Angel did well academically and never got into trouble. Shortly after her parents divorced in 1980, Angel’s father, Gilbert, married his second wife, Margaret who had two sons of her own. Since their biological mother was in and out of jail, Angel and her brothers, Gabriel and Gus, moved in with their father, stepmother, and two step-siblings.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Shams

Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Margaret Minnicks

An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'

A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

