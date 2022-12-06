View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (9-1, No. 44 Kenpom) enters on a five-game winning streak and is coming off a 107-105 win over Cornell on Wednesday. ... Miami beat Louisville 80-53 on Dec. 4 to open league competition while NC State (8-2, 0-1, No. 56 Kenpom) lost 68-60 to Pittsburgh on Dec. 2. ... The Wolfpack have won four of five after an 80-74 loss to No. 6 Kansas and are off to a much better start this season as they did not record their eighth victory until their 15th game of the season. ... Miami enters 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (113.5) and 98th in defensive efficiency (98.5) while NC State is 48th in offensive efficiency (109.5) and 71st in defensive efficiency (96.6). ... Miami has won the last two in the series.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO