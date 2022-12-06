Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
Armando Bacot Could Play Saturday for UNC; Updates on Jalen Washington, D'Marco Dunn
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior Armando Bacot has a chance to play Saturday vs. Georgia Tech, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters during a press conference on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Bacot, the ACC's Preseason Player of the Year, missed the Virginia Tech game with a bruised right shoulder, suffered in the first half vs. Indiana. The 6-foot-11 big man played through the injury at Indiana with tape on his shoulder, but was in visible pain.
Georgia Tech at UNC Preview
ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander) “It’s been nice to get back into our routine. The discipline and the details that I’ve been telling the team, that’s what we have to get back to in terms of our consistency on both ends of the floor. I think the only way that you can build those habits is practice, and prior to this week we haven’t had an opportunity to practice. And so this week has been great.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Friday, with the Tar Heels winding down a stretch of five days off between games.
Tar Heels Seeking a Focused Reset Back Home
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's matchup with Georgia Tech on Saturday will be the first game for the Tar Heels inside the Smith Center in 20 days. UNC has had five full days since the 80-72 loss to Virginia Tech. And despite player exams being scattered throughout the week, the past few days have allowed head coach Hubert Davis a chance to reflect and study and the Tar Heels to reset and focus.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Georgia Tech at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday against visiting Georgia Tech. It marks UNC’s first home date in three weeks since defeating James Madison on Nov. 20. The...
PREVIEW: Duke (9-2) will look for big victory over likely overmatched UMES (3-6) on Saturday
Duke Basketball will wrap up the first third of the season on Saturday when the Blue Devils host Maryland Eastern Shore in the final non-conference game of the season. Through the first 11 games Duke has posted a 9-2 overall record including three straight victories over Power Five opponents. Leading...
Miami a tough first test for NC State without Dusan Mahorcic
On Saturday afternoon when NC State tips off against Miami in its road opener, it will mark the first time the Wolfpack won't have Dusan Mahorcic in the lineup. After suffering a dislocated right patella on Tuesday against Coppin State, Mahorcic is expected to miss an extended period of time on the court.
How to Watch: Duke vs Maryland Eastern-Shore Saturday night
Duke returns to Cameron tonight for the nonconference finale of the year after winning in dominating fashion over Iowa earlier this week in Cameron North. The Blue Devils will face off against the 3-6 Maryland Eastern-Shore Hawks of the Mid-Eastern Conference. Vegas has not put on a line on this game that puts two teams against each other that are wildly imbalanced.
How to Watch: NC State vs. Miami basketball
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a 94-72 home win over Coppin State, NC State (8-2, 0-1 ACC) heads to Miami for its first conference road game of the season. In it's last game, the Wolfpack's backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner was lights out for State, finishing with finishing with 33 and 29 points, respectively.
TDD Podcast Episode 157: What we learned from Boston College and Iowa ahead of exams
As Duke Basketball prepares for an extended pause due to the exam portion of the schedule, the Blue Devils will head into the break with - likely - a 10-2 overall record and ranked among the Top 15 teams in the country. Following a disjointed and at times uninspiring showing...
Expert Analysis: Pivotal Time for Carolina Football
With a myriad of events surrounding Mack Brown's North Carolina Football program over the last week, the Inside Carolina crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley got together on Thursday night for a roundtable podcast. The panel discussed all aspects of the movement from the transfer portal, to Phil Longo's departure and more.
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. NC State
View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (9-1, No. 44 Kenpom) enters on a five-game winning streak and is coming off a 107-105 win over Cornell on Wednesday. ... Miami beat Louisville 80-53 on Dec. 4 to open league competition while NC State (8-2, 0-1, No. 56 Kenpom) lost 68-60 to Pittsburgh on Dec. 2. ... The Wolfpack have won four of five after an 80-74 loss to No. 6 Kansas and are off to a much better start this season as they did not record their eighth victory until their 15th game of the season. ... Miami enters 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (113.5) and 98th in defensive efficiency (98.5) while NC State is 48th in offensive efficiency (109.5) and 71st in defensive efficiency (96.6). ... Miami has won the last two in the series.
The Clutch Cast: Big Ws for WBB, Isaiah Miranda commits, Dusan Mahorcic injury
Kai Crutchfield is joined by Pack Pride Editor Cory Smith to discuss the last week for NC State men’s and women’s hoops! The women’s program continued its rise with big wins over Iowa and Georgia to move to No. 8 in the AP Poll. The men’s program...
'It's good to be back': IU men's soccer advances to 17th National Championship game, beat Pittsburgh 2-0
Tommy Miahlic said nothing could top it. Ryan Wittenbrink said it was nothing short of remarkable. Todd Yeagley said they're 90 minutes away from history. On Friday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, those clad in Cream N' Crimson cheered loud enough for the entire town to hear. For the 17th time in Indiana men's soccer's 50 years as a varsity sport, the Hoosiers advanced to the National Championship. It's a feat accomplished by no one else in the history of NCAA Division I men's soccer, and a history-making milestone that's unlikely to be touched for many years to come.
247Sports
North Carolina OC Phil Longo's reported exit for Wisconsin stuns media, fuels Drake Maye transfer speculation
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell has made his biggest assistant hire yet in Madison, reportedly poaching North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to serve in the same capacity with the Badgers. Longo has been with UNC since Mack Brown's return as head coach in 2019 oversaw one of the nation's most productive offenses in the country this regular season, headlined by the emergence of quarterback Drake Maye.
Potential landing spots for NC State transfer QB Devin Leary | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show 247Sports' Brian Dohn joins to discuss the latest news on NC State transfer QB Devin Leary.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0