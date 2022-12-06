ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Suspect charged with hate crime in BB gun shooting of father, 7-year-old son outside Kosher market

ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WCMx_0jZINP1X00

A suspect is charged with a hate crime in a BB gun shooting of a father and his 7-year-old son outside of a Kosher supermarket on Staten Island.

Jason Kish, 25, is charged with hate crime assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, reckless endangerment and misdemeanor assault.

Police say he was inside of a black Ford Mustang on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. as it approached the Island Kosher Supermarket on Victory Boulevard in Meiers Corners.

Investigators said a 32-year-old man and his 7-year-old son were wearing yarmulkes as they stood outside of the store.

One of the BBs grazed the child's ear and another struck the father's coat. Both of the victims refused medical attention.

Kish was first pulled over by police about one hour after the BB gun shooting, as he was driving the late model Mustang.

The officers did not immediately have reason to hold the driver, but took note of his identity and recorded the traffic stop on their body worn cameras.

Detectives reviewing the body worn camera footage were able to match the car in that stop to "a very distinctive marking on that ford Mustang" that was captured on surveillance video they had subsequently recovered from the shooting location.

Additionally, a member of the community came forward with Ring doorbell camera video taken two or three blocks from the shooting that showed the driver holding a pellet gun out the window of the black Mustang.

Detectives used that evidence to make the arrest Tuesday morning.

ABCNY

New York City, NY
